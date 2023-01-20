Poll: Tell us what you think of Jacinda Ardern's resignation

Election year has begun with political chaos, after Thursday’s shock announcement that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will step down before February 7.

In her announcement, Ardern she did not have the “full tank” she needed for another term, but believed Labour could still win the election.

The news was met with a mixture of shock and empathy from Kiwis, and appeared to stun Labour’s caucus too. The new Prime Minister and leader of the party could be decided on Sunday at the Labour party caucus retreat in Napier, but Stuff wants to know what you think about Ardern’s resignation and her replacement.

Will it change who you vote for? Should she have seen out her term? Take the survey.

STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces the 2023 election date and her resignation.