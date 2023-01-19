'Unprecedented hatred and vitriol': Helen Clark on Ardern's resignation

Helen Clark has expressed her “deep sadness” at the news Jacinda Ardern will step down as Prime Minister over the coming weeks.

The former Labour Prime Minister issued a statement about Ardern’s resignation after receiving the news when she woke up in Europe.

At the Labour caucus retreat in Napier on Thursday, Ardern announced she would step down by February 7.

Clark lauded the prime minister’s substantial and significant legacy, but reflected that the abuse directed at Ardern had risen to a previously unseen level.

“The pressures on prime ministers are always great, but in this era of social media, clickbait, and 24/7 media cycles, Jacinda has faced a level of hatred and vitriol which in my experience is unprecedented in our country,” she wrote in her statement.

“Our society could now usefully reflect on whether it wants to continue to tolerate the excessive polarisation which is making politics an increasingly unattractive calling.”

Ardern had done an “extraordinary job” at leading New Zealand through crises as well as delivering social policies, and the economy had performed better than “most of its peers in challenging global circumstances”, Clark said.

She had positioned New Zealand “as a country which stands for international co-operation and decent values”.

“Much will be written about Jacinda’s substantial and significant legacy.

“For now, I express my gratitude to Jacinda for the humanity and empathy she brought to leadership, and wish her and her family well for the next chapters of their lives.”