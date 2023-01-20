Difficult Conversations: Was Jacinda Ardern actually a good prime minister?

Stuff’s Difficult Conversations is a safe space for Aotearoa to constructively discuss topics which can be polarising but still deserve reasoned debate and dialogue. These are stories that we often don’t open for comments, because of the high volume of posts that breach our rules for participation. We hope that providing a specific platform for a finite period of time will allow for important debate and different points of view, without the open slather of social media and the risk of discussions being hijacked by extreme views.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern surprised nearly everyone on Thursday when she announced she will step down as prime minister and leader of the Labour Party by February 7.

The Labour caucus will vote for a new leader on Sunday. If no one receives two-thirds support within caucus, the leadership contest will go to the wider Labour membership.

In her resignation announcement, Ardern said she no longer had “that little bit extra in the tank to do the job justice”. She became prime minister in October 2017.

The Government she led had sought to address long term issues such as the housing crisis, child poverty and climate change, Ardern said.

It also had to respond to a major biosecurity incursion, a domestic terror attack, a volcanic eruption and a one in 100 year global pandemic and ensuing economic crisis.

“We’ve turned around child poverty statistics and made the most significant increases in welfare support and public housing stock seen in many decades,” Ardern said.

“We’ve made it easier to access education and training while improving the pay and conditions of workers. And we’ve worked hard to make progress on issues around our national identify - I believe that teaching our history in schools and celebrating Matariki as our own indigenous national holiday will all make a difference for years to come.

Timeline

October 26, 2017: Jacinda Ardern becomes prime minister.

June 21, 2018: Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford’s daughter Neve is born

March 15, 2019: Christchurch mosque attacks see 51 people killed

May 2019: Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron establish the Christchurch Call in Paris

November 2019: Government’s Zero Carbon Bill passes

December 9, 2019: Whakaari/White Island erupts, resulting in the deaths of 22 people

March 21, 2020: The Government introduces the four-tiered Covid alert level system

March 23, 2020: Ardern announces New Zealand is at alert level 3, and will move to alert level 4 in 48 hours

April 7, 2020: New Zealand moves to alert level 3

May 13, 2020: The country moves to alert level 2

June 8, 2020: The country moves to alert level 1

February 20, 2021: Vaccine rollout begins

December 2, 2021: New Zealand moves into the Covid-19 Protection Framework

January 23, 2022: New Zealand moves to the red setting due to the spread of Omicron

January 2022: House prices peak at an average of $1.06m, on QV figures

March 2, 2022: The 23-day occupation of Parliament grounds ends in a riot

April 13, 2022: All of New Zealand moves to the orange setting

July 2022: Stats NZ reports inflation hit a 32-year high of 7.3%

September 12, 2022: Ardern announces the end of most Covid measures

January 19, 2023: Ardern announces her resignation as prime minister and leader of the Labour Party.

