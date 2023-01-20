Difficult Conversations: Was Jacinda Ardern actually a good prime minister?
Stuff's Difficult Conversations is a safe space for Aotearoa to constructively discuss topics which can be polarising but still deserve reasoned debate and dialogue.
Friday's topic was on whether Jacinda Ardern was a good prime minister.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern surprised nearly everyone on Thursday when she announced she will step down as prime minister and leader of the Labour Party by February 7.
The Labour caucus will vote for a new leader on Sunday. If no one receives two-thirds support within caucus, the leadership contest will go to the wider Labour membership.
In her resignation announcement, Ardern said she no longer had “that little bit extra in the tank to do the job justice”. She became prime minister in October 2017.
The Government she led had sought to address long term issues such as the housing crisis, child poverty and climate change, Ardern said.
It also had to respond to a major biosecurity incursion, a domestic terror attack, a volcanic eruption and a one in 100 year global pandemic and ensuing economic crisis.
“We’ve turned around child poverty statistics and made the most significant increases in welfare support and public housing stock seen in many decades,” Ardern said.
“We’ve made it easier to access education and training while improving the pay and conditions of workers. And we’ve worked hard to make progress on issues around our national identify - I believe that teaching our history in schools and celebrating Matariki as our own indigenous national holiday will all make a difference for years to come.
Please comment with your views on Jacinda Ardern's time as New Zealand PM in the section below.
Timeline
- October 26, 2017: Jacinda Ardern becomes prime minister.
- June 21, 2018: Ardern and partner Clarke Gayford’s daughter Neve is born
- March 15, 2019: Christchurch mosque attacks see 51 people killed
- May 2019: Ardern and French President Emmanuel Macron establish the Christchurch Call in Paris
- November 2019: Government’s Zero Carbon Bill passes
- December 9, 2019: Whakaari/White Island erupts, resulting in the deaths of 22 people
- March 21, 2020: The Government introduces the four-tiered Covid alert level system
- March 23, 2020: Ardern announces New Zealand is at alert level 3, and will move to alert level 4 in 48 hours
- April 7, 2020: New Zealand moves to alert level 3
- May 13, 2020: The country moves to alert level 2
- June 8, 2020: The country moves to alert level 1
- February 20, 2021: Vaccine rollout begins
- December 2, 2021: New Zealand moves into the Covid-19 Protection Framework
- January 23, 2022: New Zealand moves to the red setting due to the spread of Omicron
- January 2022: House prices peak at an average of $1.06m, on QV figures
- March 2, 2022: The 23-day occupation of Parliament grounds ends in a riot
- April 13, 2022: All of New Zealand moves to the orange setting
- July 2022: Stats NZ reports inflation hit a 32-year high of 7.3%
- September 12, 2022: Ardern announces the end of most Covid measures
- January 19, 2023: Ardern announces her resignation as prime minister and leader of the Labour Party.
Big issues
- Christchurch mosque terror attacks: Ardern was praised around the world for her response to the March 15, 2019 mosque terror attacks in Christchurch. Fifty people were killed by a gunman at two Christchurch mosques. Another person died of injuries seven weeks later.
- Covid response: Whatever Ardern may have wanted to do while in power, in the end it was Covid that dominated her time as prime minister. According to the Johns Hopkins University coronavirus resource centre, the number of Covid deaths in this country per 100,000 people – at 50.58 – is lower than in nearly all other developed countries. Tough rules were brought in with most people largely confined to their homes at the height of the measures, gatherings were banned, schools closed, most businesses closed, mask-wearing was required in some places. The Pfizer mRNA vaccines became available in this country from February 2021, and by the end of 2021 the Government had introduced vaccine passes. Vaccine mandates were also introduced for many workers. Opposition in some groups became louder, and there was a 23-day occupation of Parliament grounds in February and March 2022. In September 2022, Ardern announced the end of most of the Covid control measures.
- Economy: Inflation hit 7.3% in the June quarter of 2022, its highest level since 1990. It barely budged in the September quarter, when it was clocked at 7.2%. The unemployment rate fell to 3.2% in the December 2021 quarter, the lowest level since comparable records began in 1986.
- Child poverty: Reducing child poverty was one of Ardern’s big hopes during her time in power. In a speech shortly after becoming prime minister, she said her Government would aim to make a "historic dent" in child poverty over the next 10 years. The Ministry of Social Development’s annual report on child poverty, published in October, said 29% of children living in single-parent households faced material hardship.That was down from 34% five years ago, but remained far higher than comparable countries.
- Health: The health system was restructured in mid-2022 with the launch of Health NZ and the Māori Health Authority. The new centralised system replaced the country’s “postcode lottery” of 20 different district health boards. Labour minister Peeni Henare called the change another step in a “remarkable journey towards a better future for Māori health”. National leader Christopher Luxon said the new structure would lead to more bureaucracy without better health outcomes.
- Climate change: Ardern called the response to the challenge of climate change her generation’s “nuclear-free moment”. The Government’s Zero Carbon Bill was passed with near-unanimous support in November 2019. That law aims to have zero net carbon emissions by 2050 and a reduction of between 24 and 47% in methane emissions by 2050.
- Three Waters: In late 2022 the Government passed its major Three Waters reform bill into law, with Labour the only party supporting the controversial legislation. The creation of four public water entities to manage water caused ire across the country, including from many councils who argued they would lose control of valuable water assets and claimed local democracy was being eroded.
-
Housing: House prices are falling now, but during 2020 and 2021 they skyrocketed 42%, after the Reserve Bank relaxed loan to value ratio restrictions and dropped interest rates to record lows. It was not until the Reserve Bank began aggressively increasing the official cash rate that the feeding frenzy came to an end. One of the Government’s headline policies in the early days was KiwiBuild, but it fell miserably short of its target. In late 2021 the Government passed a sweeping bill to force councils to allow for more housing.