Labour leadership contest: Who's in and who's out to be New Zealand's new Prime Minister

Potential PMs include Michael Wood, Nanaia Mahuta, Megan Woods, Kiri Allan, and Chris Hipkins, but deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will not be running.

Following Jacinda Arden’s shock resignation on Thursday, there is only one question on the country’s lips: who will Labour choose to be the next prime minister?

We’ve compiled the main contenders for the role of a lifetime – and who has already taken themselves out of the running. This story will be continually updated as MPs confirm their position.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Education and police minister Chris Hipkins has not ruled out his bid for the role of prime minister.

Unconfirmed: Chris Hipkins​

Hipkins is one of the Labour MPs with the most experience in cabinet, entering parliament in 2008. The education and police minister became known for his Covid-19 response leadership during the height of the pandemic, and vowed that youth crime would be his first focus in his role as police minister.

On Thursday, Hipkins was coy, saying he would not rule out running for the leadership position.

“No, I’m not [ruling out running] but I’m also saying that, you know, at the moment, I think people just need a little bit of time,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Workplace Relations minister has not ruled himself out of the race, but would not comment on his bid to run.

Unconfirmed: Michael Wood​

The workplace relations, transport, and immigration minister entered parliament in 2016 as MP for Mt Roskill, and has a reputation as a strong performer in parliament known for his reliability.

On Thursday, the minister would not rule himself out of the race, but said the day was about focussing on Ardern’s achievements.

“I’m very proud to have served under Jacinda Ardern, one of the finest prime ministers we’d ever had, for the past couple of years. Today’s about recognising her extraordinary achievements. That’s all I'll be saying,” he said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Grant Robertson will not contest the leadership.

Out: Grant Robertson

Jacinda Ardern's current deputy ruled himself out of the race pretty much as she resigned on Thursday. Robertson has been a member of parliament since 2008, and was appointed deputy prime minister in 2020 by the Labour Government.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Housing Minister Megan Woods says she cannot comment on her running for prime minister due to the ongoing caucus.

Unconfirmed: Dr Megan Woods​

The senior Labour MP will be running the party’s election campaign in 2022, and is currently in charge of the country’s housing portfolio.

Dr Wood joined the Labour Party in 2007, and was elected to the Christchurch electorate of Wigram in 2011.

On Thursday, the Housing Minister said she had been asked not to rule anything in or out due to the ongoing caucus process.

Samuel Rillstone/RNZ Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta has been named as a contestant for the future prime minister role.

Unconfirmed: Nanaia Mahuta

The longtime Labour MP was the first woman to hold the Foreign Affairs portfolio. She is also the Minister of Local Government, and the Associate Minister for Māori Development.

Mahuta has not yet been reached for comment regarding her plans for the upcoming year.

Minister of Justice Kiri Allan has been named as a potential candidate for the role of Prime Minister.

Unconfirmed: Kiri Allan

The former lawyer is the current MP for the East Coast, and is the Labour Party’s Minister of Justice.

The MP has been put forward as a wild card for the leadership role, with many citing her as a potential candidate for the country’s first Māori prime minister.

Allan has not yet been reached for comment.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Minister for Children Kelvin Davis has ruled himself out. (File photo)

Out: Kelvin Davis

​The party’s deputy leader Kelvin Davis has also ruled himself out.

Davis has been in parliament since 2008 and currently holds significant portfolios as the Minister of Children, Corrections and Māori Crown Relations Te Arawhiti.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Minister of Emergency Management Kieran McAnulty will not be running, he says. (File photo)

Out: Kieran McAnulty

Newcomer to Cabinet Kieran McAnulty, seen by many to be a rising star, is also out.

“I most certainly will not [put my name forward],” he said following the announcement.

McAnulty was elected to Parliament in 2017. Since then, he’s risen rapidly, moving from chief party whip to ministerial position outside of Cabinet as Minister of Emergency Management and an associate local government minister last year.