What happens now? How Labour will elect the next prime minister

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is stepping down before the 2023 election.

Over the next few days, Labour’s MPs will be on the phones and in hui to see if they can all agree on who should be their next leader – and our next prime minister.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s shock resignation on Thursday means her MPs must now find a new leader. To do so, the party rules state that the leader must have support from at least 75% of the caucus.

On Sunday, Labour’s MPs will meet in-person to try and elect a new prime minister.

The party’s Māori caucus has plans to meet the day before, on Saturday, to discuss leadership options ahead of the full caucus vote.

Many in the Māori caucus are clear they want to see Māori represented in one of the top jobs, either as prime minister or deputy.

On Saturday, it’s expected the large Māori caucus will come together and discuss who could work in such a position – and how to present their proposal to the rest of caucus.

However, the Labour Māori caucus makes up less than a quarter of the overall party – so they cannot, even if unified, block a candidate on their own.

If 75% of MPs agree on a leader, then the process will be quick.

Senior MPs have said they want a clean transition. Chris Hipkins, one of the top contenders for the role, said he hoped the entire caucus could reach consensus in the days ahead.

Officially, Hipkins has neither put his name forward – or ruled himself out – from taking on the role of prime minister.

Robert Kitchin/Stuff/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has announced her retirement as prime minister.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson ruled himself out as soon as Ardern announced her resignation, issuing a statement saying he was not interested in the top job.

Ardern said she would issue her letter of resignation to Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro​ as soon as a new leader has been found.

If Labour’s caucus can’t agree who should replace Ardern on Sunday, then it has until Thursday to try and reach an agreement.

With 64 members of the Labour caucus, the next prime minister needs at least 48 Labour MPs to support them.

If no Labour MP can get 75% caucus support by Thursday, then Labour Party members will be able to vote for who they want to lead the party.

Ardern said she would finish as prime minister by February 7.

Her deadline, just over two weeks away, should give Labour enough time to elect a new leader via its membership in the event its MPs cannot reach near-consensus about who should take over.

While Ardern will step down as prime minister by February 7, she will stay on as an MP until April.

She would continue in Parliament, she said, because she did not want to cause an unnecessary by-election for her electorate of Mount Albert​. If an MP leaves Parliament within six months of a general election, then no by-election is required.