Labour Māori caucus to meet Saturday, ahead of Sunday's vote for a new leader

Labour MP Willie Jackson was confident of an election win despite PM Jacinda Ardern resigning

Labour’s Māori caucus will meet on Saturday, as the party prepares to find a replacement for Jacinda Ardern.

The full Labour Party caucus would then meet on Sunday, to elect a new leader and prime minister. Party rules mean they require 75% of MPs to vote in support of an individual to be leader.

Cabinet minister Willie Jackson, who is the former co-chair of Labour’s Māori caucus, said Labour’s Māori MPs would meet ahead of the full caucus meeting.

“This is incredibly important. We’re talking about the prime minister of our nation, so we want to play a part,” he said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation on Thursday, saying she would finish in the role by February 7.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson also said he did not want to stand for the role.

Justice Minister Kiri Allan, one of the most senior Māori MPs in the Labour Government, is one name touted to be in the running to take over from Ardern.

Labour is already facing pressure to elect a Māori MP as prime minister or the deputy role.

On Thursday deputy Labour leader Kelvin Davis said he did not want the top job.

However, he said it was “obvious” that he, the Māori caucus and Labour’s Māori supporters would like to see one of their Māori MPs promoted.

“Obviously we'd love one day, for there to be a Māori prime minister,” he said.

Te Pāti Māori has also been vocal in its call for Labour to select a minister such an Allan or Nanaia Mahuta to lead the party.

Labour’s dominance over the Māori electorates was expected to be challenged this year, with Te Pāti Māori preparing a major campaign to win Te Tai Hauāuru​ for its co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer​.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Labour leader Jacinda Ardern and deputy leader Kelvin Davis. Davis says he won’t be standing for the top job.

If Labour doesn’t elect a Māori MP to a top spot such as prime minister, Te Pāti could use such an omission to campaign against the party come election time.

With a caucus of 63 MPs, 14 are part of the Māori caucus. The Māori caucus makes up 22% of the overall Labour caucus, meaning that if every other MP found consensus they could elect a new leader without the support of the Māori caucus – however such a move would be controversial.