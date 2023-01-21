Polls show public backs Chris Hipkins for Labour leadership and PM as deal all but sealed

Chris Hipkins believes the Labour caucus will be able to "reach a consensus" following Jacinda Ardern's resignation.

Police Minister Chris Hipkins is the clear favourite amongst the public to take over as Labour leader and prime minister according to two new polls, as a deal to put him into the top job uncontested appeared all but sealed overnight.

According to sources familiar with the matter, Hipkins will almost certainly be the only nominee for the Labour leadership when nominations close at 9am on Saturday morning.

If he is, he wins the ballot and will only need to be endorsed by the caucus on Sunday.

Carmel Sepuloni also appears to be shaping up as a potential deputy.

The likely deal comes as a Horizon Research snap poll obtained exclusively by Stuff suggested that, among the voting public, Hipkins is the favourite on 26%.

He was followed by Justice Minister Kiri Allan on 13%.

The poll was put into the field at 4.30pm on Thursday and closed at 10am on Friday.

The next closest leadership contender is Finance Minister Grant Robertson on 9%, even though he has said that he will not seek the role.

Some 4% of respondents favoured Transport Minister Michael Wood and Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaia Mahuta.

Eighteen percent of respondents were unsure while 7% wanted someone not listed.

Sepuloni was at 1%, but she has rarely been mentioned as a leadership possibility.

A Stuff survey of more than 25,000 readers, published on Friday, also saw Hipkins out in front.

Forty-one percent of respondents said Hipkins should be the next Labour leader, above others who were considered potential candidates such as Kiri Allan on 15%, Nanaia Mahuta, 5%, Michael Wood, 4%, and Megan Woods at 2%. Hipkins is now understood to likely be the only candidate.

The Stuff survey was weighted by age, gender, and region to reflect New Zealand’s population, however, due to being an anonymous, public poll, it was possible respondents could have answered the survey multiple times.

Stuff’s research and insights team excluded overseas responses and used other data quality measures to try to detect multiple responses by the same person.

The Upper Hutt-based Hipkins appears a strong favourite to take the Labour leadership, possibly uncontested, according to multiple sources.

Nominations close for Labour’s caucus vote at 9am on Saturday, and it is widely expected that Hipkins could either be the only nominee or the only serious nominee, with others putting their names forward to signal future leadership intent or aspiration to be deputy.

The deadline for nominations also comes ahead of a meeting on Saturday of Labour’s Māori caucus, which make up a fifth of the total caucus.

Many in the party have been calling for a quick and decisive handover over the leadership to a consensus candidate.

If only one candidate is put forward, the caucus will still have to endorse the proposed leader when it meets in Wellington at 1pm on Sunday afternoon.

The Horizon Poll of 886 people is “weighted on age, gender, party vote 2020, education, ethnicity and employment to represent the New Zealand population aged 18 or more”.

It has an overall margin of error of +/- 3.3%

Hipkins holds a lead across all age groups, particularly among older voters, 34% who favour him compared with 9% for Allan.

He also has significantly more support amongst the poorest households, with 31% favouring him for those earning under $20,000 per year.

Those earning between $30,001 per year and $50,000 also back him at 33%.

The result will be a boost for many in the Labour caucus ranks, as Allan is considered a talented up-and-comer with leadership potential, either in this vote or in the future.

The poll also canvassed what the public thought of outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s performance. Some 55% said that her performance was either very good or good, while 32% said it was poor or very poor. Some 12% said that she was neither good nor bad.