Chris Hipkins firming up as the top pick for PM within Labour

Chris Hipkins believes the Labour caucus will be able to "reach a consensus" following Jacinda Ardern's resignation.

Chris Hipkins is firming up as the top pick within Labour to be New Zealand’s next prime minister, Stuff understands.

There has been a flurry of activity happening within Labour as those keen on the job and their supporters hit the phones following Jacinda Ardern’s resignation.

MPs and the wider Labour team are looking to lock in a potential leader ahead of a 9am deadline on Saturday. Labour’s chief whip Duncan Webb said those in the running for party leader needed to be nominated by seven other MPs.

If only one candidate is put forward, the caucus will still have to endorse the proposed leader when it meets on Sunday afternoon.

According to multiple sources, there has been a strong push within the party to ensure a quick and decisive change of leadership.

However, ahead of nominations closing on Saturday morning, the situation could still remain fluid.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Hipkins is firming up as the top pick within Labour.

A Labour insider said efforts were being made to ensure the leadership would be decided by caucus, rather than leaving it up to the party’s membership if MPs fail to reach a consensus of 48 members.

Unlike in other leadership contests, the frantic lobbying seems to be less about personalities and more about approach and getting a strong consensus candidate, backed by the caucus.

Hipkins, speaking to reporters at Wellington airport, said there was “no fight” over who would be the next prime minister.

Everyone was “making sure we make a good decision,” he said.

“The conversations I have had with colleagues suggest they take their responsibility very, very seriously.”

“If a vote is required, the vote will be by exhaustive ballot,” Webb said.

That means it would be done by rounds, with the lowest polling candidate removed at the end of each round.

“This will continue until either one candidate has two thirds of the vote or more, or there are two candidates and neither can secure two thirds of the vote.”

There are no limits on the number of votes to be taken.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI Police Minister Chris Hipkins is likely to take a run for leadership.

The insider said the frontrunner was clear, with Hipkins the likely favourite among MPs. Michael Wood, also touted as a possible candidate, would more likely have support among the party’s wider membership.

On Friday, MPs hit the phones, and are expected to do so right up until when caucus is set to meet. Debate and discussion could be expected at Sunday’s meeting, although the caucus will want to sort out Ardern’s successor beforehand.

Another Labour insider said the Māori caucus held a lot of sway, while they would not be surprised if Grant Robertson came through as a reluctant leader, despite having ruled it out on Thursday.

Ardern’s departure will also likely mean two other leadership positions are up for grabs: deputy prime minister, held by Robertson, and deputy Labour leader, held by Kelvin Davis.

Should Hipkins get the nod, how deputy leadership is divided up will be a key feature to watch.

A new prime minister will likely have the mandate to completely overhaul the party’s line-up as Ardern was expected to do – another factor that will influence the choice of Labour’s large caucus.

Stuff Potential Labour leader contenders, as of Friday afternoon.

Tight-lipped MPs

Other senior MPs were unwilling to talk on Thursday.

Attorney-General David Parker, a previous leadership contender, declined to comment when contacted, and wouldn’t say whether he was willing to contest for the party leadership.

“None of us are confirming or denying.”

Disarmament Minister Phil Twyford also declined to comment.

Ministers Andrew Little, Nanaia Mahuta, Stuart Nash, Damien O’Connor, David Clark, Peeni Henare, and Kiri Allan did not respond to requests for comment.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigns as prime minister at the Labour Away Caucus retreat in Napier.

Among Labour’s backbench, outgoing Hamilton East MP Jamie Strange was yet to receive any expected phone calls from colleagues on Thursday afternoon.

“I haven’t been contacted by anyone yet … Sunday is the day we will be making a decision,” he said.

Ōhariu MP Greg O’Connor said he would respect the party’s confidential caucus process.

“I'm pretty sure that everyone will respect that. What happens in caucus stays in caucus, for obvious reasons.

"The dust is still settling ... There'll be lots of conversations taking place and a quite well informed group of people will, I am confident, come to the right decision.”

Whangārei MP Emily Henderson, about to connect to a Zoom meeting, said she was only thinking about “how extraordinarily lucky [we are] to have had five years of that women’s service”.

“She’s amazing,” she said of Ardern.