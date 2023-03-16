Work begins on 'revolutionary' harbourside pathway that will link Wellington and Petone

The Ngāūranga to Petone shared pathway is part of a longer path called Te Ara Tupua that will eventually allow people to walk or bike around the whole harbour. (First published in July 2022).

The construction of the $312 million shared pathway between Wellington and Petone that’s being described as a game-changer is officially under way.

Te Ara Tupua would achieve the Government’s aim of providing an alternative to cars, as well as providing a safe cycleway between two major cities, Transport Minister Michael Wood said at the project’s official launch on Thursday.

Wood said the pathway would also provide much needed resilience to State Highway 2, protecting the rail network from the impact of climate change.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff A waiata to mark the official start to construction of the Nga Uranga ki pito-One section of Te Ara Tupua cycle way from Wellington to Petone.

Māori are also part of the project and will have a base for carvers at the Tāwharau Pods at the Petone end of the pathway. Taranaki Whānui and Ngāti Toa are part of a steering group overseeing the project.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Transport Minister Michael Wood says Te Ara Tupua will be a safe and attractive link between Wellington and Petone.

Hutt City mayor Campbell Barry said he had first-hand experience of how a safe pathway could be a game changer for communities.

Growing up in Wainuiomata, the hill was a major obstacle and it was dangerous to cycle or walk to Lower Hutt. A new path changed that, making it much safer to walk or cycle and he said that Te Ara Tupua would provide similar benefits.

He predicted Lonely Planet would describe it as one of the best cycleways in the world.

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Merran Bakker, 65, is looking to the new cycle way being completed as she will feel much safer cycling around the harbour.

Chair of the Mana Whenua Steering Group, Kim Skelton​, noted that land on the eastern end of the Petone beach had been returned to Māori as part of a 2009 Treaty of Waitangi settlement.

Returning the land reasserted their mana and re-established connections to Wellington Harbour. Māori support the project at every level and forming a partnership with Waka Kotahi and the contractors building the pathway would benefit Māori economically.

”Whether that be in the boardroom or on the shovel.”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Chair of the Mana Whenua Steering Group Kim Skelton said the project would be a major boost for Māori.

Taranaki Whānui chief executive Lee Hunter said he hoped the project would result in a marae being built on the foreshore.

The launch was attended by a number of cycling advocates who had fought for the project for years. Great Harbour Way/Te Aranui o Pōneke chair Graeme Hall said the pathway would connect the two cities in a way they have never been connected before.

“This will be revolutionary for our two cities.” Great Harbour Way aims to have a safe for the cycleway around Te Whanganui-a-tara/Wellington Harbour.

Lower Hutt cyclist Merran Bakker​ said she enjoyed cycling but was unwilling to ride into Wellington because the current route, beside SH2, is just too dangerous.​

She is looking forward to riding into Wellington once Te Ara Tupua is completed.