Take Five: What to know about Labour's leadership going into weekend

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is stepping down before the 2023 election.

New Zealand will soon have a new prime minister.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation on Thursday and is now waiting for her party to agree on a replacement.

This weekend will be key for the Labour Government. By Sunday evening, New Zealand could have a new prime minister.

1 | How will the next prime minister be chosen?

Going into the weekend, Labour’s MPs will be busy on their phones and in meetings, discussing who could take over as prime minister.

Much of the work to select a party leader goes on behind closed doors between MPs.

On Sunday, the Labour Party caucus is scheduled to meet to hold its first leadership vote. For a new leader to be confirmed, two thirds of MPs must agree.

If they can’t reach agreement on Sunday, they have until Thursday to work it out. And if they miss that deadline, the wider Labour Party membership will have a say about who should lead the Labour Party – and in turn the Government.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Party members cheer Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern after she resigned during a caucus retreat in Napier.

2 | Who are the likely contenders?

Since Ardern announced her resignation, Stuff’s political reporters have been on the phones trying to get the pulse of the party and ask who’s actually keen to take the job.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson, deputy Labour leader Kelvin Davis, ministers Phil Twyford, Megan Woods, and Willie Jackson are all understood to not be interested in leading the party.

Chris Hipkins, a senior minister who has held various high-profile roles in Ardern’s government, has stayed coy on his prospects. Asked many times about his interest in leading the party, he has not yet ruled it out.

Similarly, Michael Wood, the minister of transport and immigration, has not ruled out going for the top job.

Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan has not responded to repeated requests for comment. Many of Labour’s Māori MPs have made it clear they want to be represented in one of the top jobs, and likewise the party’s very strong women’s caucus could be interested in ensuring the party isn’t led by two Pākehā men.

Nanaia Mahuta has not been reached for comment, either.

Stuff Jacinda Ardern will leave Parliament around April.

3 | What will Jacinda Ardern do next?

While Ardern has set a deadline of February 7 to step down as prime minister, she will remain an MP until at least April.

Ardern said she does not want to spark a by-election in her electorate of Mt Albert by stepping down from Parliament too early. If she leaves after April, it will be within six months of the general election, which she set for October 14. When an MP resigns that close to a general election, there is no requirement for a by-election.

After that, it’s unclear what Ardern will do. Some, such as former prime minister Jim Bolger, have speculated she could move to a job at an NGO. Ardern said she was keen to spend more time with family.

For years, there’s been talk about Ardern following in the footsteps of former Labour Prime Minister Helen Clark and heading to the United Nations.

4 | Could Jacinda Ardern have won the election?

Ardern’s popularity had been slipping. According to a Curia poll released on Friday, taken just before Ardern announced her intention to retire, her net favourability had slipped into negatives for the first time.

The Taxpayers Union–Curia poll showed Ardern had a favourability score of -1%.

This did not necessarily mean the election, set nine months from now, would be unwinnable for Labour.

Opposition leader Christopher Luxon was also on -1%, while ACT leader David Seymour was on -4%.

But over the past few months, party polling appeared to show that a National and ACT coalition had become consistently more likely than a Labour-Green coalition.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Labour caucus will vote on Sunday for a new leader, chief whip Duncan Webb says.

5 | When will we find out who the next prime minister will be?

Labour’s chief whip, Duncan Webb said MPs had until 9am on Saturday to nominate someone to be leader. Each nomination would require 10% of the caucus to support them.

It’s possible that there will be just one nomination, in which case the caucus will vote on Sunday to endorse the MP to be party leader.

From 1pm on Sunday, he said the full party caucus would meet for a leadership vote.

* CORRECTION: For a new leader to be confirmed, two-thirds of MPs must agree, not 75% as earlier reported (Amended January 20, 2023, 5.30pm.)