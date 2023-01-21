New Zealand relationship with Pacific stronger under Ardern rule, expert says

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is stepping down before the 2023 election.

A security expert is concerned about the impact of Jacinda Ardern’s resignation on the Pacific, and whether key government ministries and a future government will continue to prioritise the region.

The prime minister announced her shock resignation on Thursday – nine months out from the general election.

Dr Anna Powles, a Pacific security expert and senior lecturer at Massey University, said New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific has been stronger since Ardern came into power in 2017.

In 2018, with the Pacific Reset policy, it was agreed New Zealand would focus on the Pacific in its world outlook.

READ MORE:

* As Jacinda Ardern gets up and goes, business bleakness is bedded in

* 'New PM must continue to prioritise Māori and Pasifika'

* Ardern continues to forge a more US-friendly foreign policy



That was followed by Foreign Affairs Minister Nanaia Mahuta’s Pacific Resilience framework in 2021 which set the way forward on how New Zealand would engage with the region and respond to significant challenges.

“Without a doubt, New Zealand’s relationship with the Pacific is certainly a lot stronger,” Powles said.

“Obviously Covid-19 impacted things significantly but in my view, Pacific policy has grown in terms of the amount of prioritisation, budget attached to it – New Zealand has been very proactive with respect to leadership around issues such as ocean governance and climate.”

Powles said recent signed partnership agreements between New Zealand and Cook Islands last year signalled strong support for the future of the smaller island nation.

NZ High Commission Jacinda Ardern at the Pacific Community in Suva during a recent visit. (File image)

“These are evolution of thinking in terms of New Zealand’s future relationship with the Pacific.”

However, she was concerned about whether the shift in recalibrated policies were sufficiently embedded within key government ministries, “to ensure that a change of government won’t see the Pacific unprioritised”.

Supplied Dr Anna Powles, Pacific security expert and senior lecturer at Massey University.

“My concern will be firstly, whether the prioritisation of Pacific is central to New Zealand foreign policy and domestic policy, and is shared across the political spectrum.

“Would a National government prioritise the Pacific as central to New Zealand foreign policy in a way that we’ve seen under Ardern?”

Ardern was loved by the Pacific for championing climate change, women’s leadership and ocean security, Powles said.

She was deeply admired in Fiji during a 2020 visit, when she sat on the floor amongst Fijian women, during an event.

“Her relationship for example with former Fiji prime minister Banimarama, was really significant in terms of strengthening regionalism more broadly, and through that New Zealand signed a number of agreements to develop a closer relationship to strengthen that bilateral relationship.

“She’s also come out very strongly, with respect to the Solomons-China security agreement, advocating regional solutions for regional problems.

“So she's been a very strong vocal voice both on climate management issues but also longer term issues.”

Powles said it would be difficult to say at this stage how much of an impact Ardern’s resignation would have on the Pacific, but the next leader’s relationship with Australia would be important in building relationships with the new generation of Pacific leaders.

RNZ Ardern with other Pacific leaders at the 2022 Pacific Islands Forum summit on in Fiji. (File image)

“The next New Zealand prime minister is going to have to really invest in those relationships, being in the Pacific, being on the ground, and building that trust in continuity.

“There is an expectation that New Zealand will continue to strengthen those bilateral relationships. I would suggest that the Pacific Reset and Pacific Resilience frameworks are unfinished business.”

NZ’s bilateral agreements like visa access and improving the Recognised Seasonal Employer Scheme to meet high standards of human rights, as well as regional declarations should have continued support from a new government, she said.

In the absence of Ardern from government, Powles said onus was on Mahuta and Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito William Sio to step into that space and demonstrate continuation to deepen relationships with the region.

Ardern’s last day in office will be on February 7.