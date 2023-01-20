Poll: Chris Hipkins is preferred Labour leader

Chris Hipkins believes the Labour caucus will be able to "reach a consensus" following Jacinda Ardern's resignation.

Chris Hipkins has come out as top pick for leader of the Labour party in a new poll, while most respondents said it was "good" that Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern resigned.

In a survey of more than 25,000 Stuff readers, Hipkins beat out other likely candidates for Labour leader, and prime minister, after Ardern’s resignation announcement on Thursday.

Taken the day after Ardern unexpectedly announced her departure from politics, the survey showed few respondents expected her resignation to shift how they would vote at the 2023 election, set down for October 14.

The survey was weighted by age, gender, and region to reflect New Zealand’s population, however, due to being an anonymous, public poll, it was possible respondents could have answered the survey multiple times. Stuff’s research and insights team excluded overseas responses and used other data quality measures to try to detect multiple responses by the same person.

Of the 25,758 survey respondents, 41% said Hipkins should be the next Labour leader. His rating was above potential candidates Kiri Allan, at 15%, Nanaia Mahuta, 5%, Michael Wood, 4%, and Megan Woods, 2%.

However, 21% of respondents said “none of the above” should be leader, and 13% said “don’t know”.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Minister Chris Hipkins was the preferred Labour candidate for next prime minister, according to a reader poll.

Though Hipkins gained more support from respondents across age groups than other MPs, he had outsized support from readers aged 55-years and above. Allan’s supporters tended to be younger, between 25 and 44 years old.

Asked if Ardern should have resigned a majority, 56%, said “it is good” the prime minister resigned.

The question did not specify why it was good, meaning respondents could have agreed due to wanting to see Ardern out of the job, or due to supporting her decision for the reasons she gave, that she didn’t “have enough in the tank for another four years”.

Some 19% said Ardern should have “seen out” the remainder of this term of Government, while 22% said they were “impartial” and 3% said they “don’t know”.

It appeared, at this stage, Ardern’s resignation had not shifted voter sentiment significantly. Of those surveyed, 4% said it would “definitely” change how they vote, and 10% said it “may” influence their vote.

A greater percentage were of the view Ardern’s resignation was unlikely to sway them. Some 62% said it would “definitely” not change their vote, and a further 18% that it was “unlikely” to.

The National Party held a strong lead when it came to the party respondents said they would vote for, of the parties in Parliament today. The question was answered by 24,929 of those surveyed.

National was chosen by 39%, whereas Labour had the support of 25%. ACT stood at 16%, the Green Party at 10%, and Te Pāti Māori at 1%.

Of the respondents, 5% said they would not vote for any of the parties in Parliament, and 5% said they “don’t know” which they would vote for.

Older respondents were more likely to support the two major parties, whereas the minor parties more often gained the support of younger groups.