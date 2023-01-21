Chris Hipkins set to become New Zealand's next prime minister

Chris Hipkins is set to become New Zealand’s next prime minister, after being confirmed as the only nominee for the Labour Party leadership. Barring any last minute caucus shifts, he will be endorsed and confirmed by the Labour Party caucus in Wellington on Sunday.

“The Labour Party caucus will meet at 1pm on Sunday to endorse the nomination and confirm Chris Hipkins as Party Leader,” Labour Party chief whip Duncan Webb said in a statement.

It comes after Stuff revealed on Saturday morning a deal was struck for caucus to get behind him as a consensus candidate and put him into the top job uncontested following two days of MPs hitting the phones.

If the two-thirds of the caucus did not reach agreement on the new leader, it would have gone out to Labour’s electoral college made of caucus, party members and affiliated unions. The caucus was keen to avoid that scenario.

READ MORE:

* Polls show public backs Chris Hipkins for Labour leadership and PM as deal all but sealed

* Chris Hipkins firming up as the top pick for PM within Labour

* What happens now? How Labour will elect the next prime minister



It follows two days of intense discussions after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed on Thursday that she would be resigning from the top job no later than 7 February.

​Nominations closed for Labour’s caucus vote at 9am on Saturday.

It was expected that Hipkins could either be the only nominee or the only serious nominee, with others putting their names forward to signal future leadership intent or aspiration to be deputy.

The party’s Māori caucus has plans to meet later on Saturday to discuss leadership options ahead of Sunday’s full caucus vote.

Those discussions are expected to revolve around who might become the deputy leader of the party, With Carmel Sepuloni shaping as a possible candidate, according to sources.

There has been a flurry of activity happening within Labour as those keen on the job and their supporters hit the phones following Jacinda Ardern’s resignation.

According to multiple sources, there had been a strong push within the party to ensure a quick and decisive change of leadership.

Several Labour insiders told Stuff efforts were being made to ensure the leadership would be decided by caucus, rather than leaving it up to the party’s membership if MPs fail to reach a consensus of 48 members.

The decision comes after a two polls showed that Hipkins was the most popular candidate to take over from Ardern, with Kiri Allan rating second most popular with the public.

Who is Chris Hipkins?

Hipkins (who has the nickname Chippy) is the MP for Remutaka in Wellington’s north and has been an MP since 2008, ranking fifth in Cabinet before Ardern’s resignation.

He was parachuted into the police portfolio in 2022 as Ardern sought to reset the Government’s law and order efforts amid a spate of high-profile crimes and attacks from the Opposition.

An accidental slip of the tongue won him the 2021 New Zealand Quote of the Year competition, after he encouraged people to “spread your legs” during lockdown.

In mid-2022, Hipkins apologised and admitted he released incorrect and personal information about then-pregnant journalist Charlotte Bellis, after she criticised the managed isolation system.

Born in 1978 (now aged 44), Hipkins first became a father in 2016.

Prior to entering Parliament, Hipkins worked as an advisor to former Speaker and then MP Trevor Mallard and former Prime Minister Helen Clark, and was in the industry training sector.

Hipkins is minister of education, police and public service. He spent part of his summer fixing broken roofing out the back of his electorate office.