Who is Chris Hipkins? The man set to be New Zealand's next prime minister

Chris Hipkins is the sole nominee to become prime minister.

Nicknamed ‘Chippy,’ the man destined to become prime minister, Chris Hipkins, is the Mr Fixit of the Labour caucus.

But his public profile only really soared when he became frontman for the Government’s Covid-19 response.

Hipkins, the MP for Remutaka in Wellington’s north, has been an MP since 2008 and was ranked fifth in Cabinet before Ardern’s resignation.

He was parachuted into the police portfolio in 2022 to project a tougher stance on law and order after a public backlash to a spate of high-profile crimes.

KEVIN STENT Chris Hipkins often cycles 30 km to Parliament from his Upper Hutt home. May 2022.

Far from the usual stuffy image of politicians, Hipkins has previously captured attention for his more informal style; when fronting a press conference during summer 2021 on the Kāpiti coast, held in a park near the beach, Hipkins emerged from bush and strolled down a dirt path to give a Covid update.

The previous year, Hipkins held the press conference at the same location, this time donning a work shirt and shorts.

Screenshot Minister Chris Hipkins strolls down a park path before greeting media in December 2021.

An accidental slip of the tongue won the 2021 New Zealand Quote of the Year competition, after he encouraged people to “spread your legs” during lockdown.

In mid-2022, Hipkins admitted he released incorrect and personal information about then-pregnant journalist Charlotte Bellis, after she criticised the managed isolation system, and publicly apologised to Bellis.

Born in 1978 (now aged 44), Hipkins first became a father in 2016. Hipkins is currently minister of education, police and public service. He spent part of his summer fixing broken roofing out the back of his electorate office. He wrote on Instagram, “I’m not good at this whole downtime concept! Feeling refreshed and energised through.”

Prior to entering Parliament, Hipkins worked as an advisor to former Speaker and then MP Trevor Mallard and former Prime Minister Helen Clark and was in the industry training sector.

He was head boy of Hutt Valley Memorial College (Petone College), went on to study politics and criminology at Wellington’s Victoria University and was president of the Victoria University of Wellington Students' Association.

Hipkins was part of a protest group at Parliament arrested in 1997, after then-Speaker of the House Doug Kidd issued a trespass notice. Twelve-years-later, the group received an apology from the Speaker’s office.

"It's about the symbolic apology that says 'I shouldn't have been arrested for doing nothing more than protesting'," Hipkins said in 2009.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Hipkins drinks from a cup with his famous gaffe quote on it

The events of 1997 spurred him into politics. "It was certainly a defining moment for me."

In his maiden speech delivered to Parliament in late-2008, he said it was “following a protest march to Parliament I found myself enjoying Her Majesty’s hospitality at the Wellington Central Police Station”.

“Eleven years after being forcibly removed from the grounds of Parliament, I find myself back on the inside, although in a very different sense. “

Hipkins said at the time the “past weeks and months of economic turmoil have demonstrated very clearly that the great promise of humanity will never be realised if we leave our most vulnerable exposed and unprotected in cruel economic winds”.

“Compassion, respect, friendship, love, tolerance, and forgiveness need once again to become values embedded in all that we do.”