Who is new Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni?

Carmel Sepuloni has been confirmed as the deputy prime minister in Chris Hipkins' Government.

Carmel Sepuloni has made history as the first Pasifika deputy prime ministerand third woman to hold the role.

Sepuloni’s emotions were visible as she took the podium at a press conference on Sunday – alongside incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins – after he selected her as his deputy.

Sepuloni holds the major social development portfolio as well as ACC and arts, culture and heritage, and is seen as a capable minister who has quietly achieved many of Labour's aims in her portfolios.

She has over a decade of political experience, entering Parliament as a list MP in 2008, and is Auckland-based, holding the seat of Kelston since 2014.

She oversaw the biggest benefit increases since Ruth Richardson made severe cuts to welfare in 1991.

Working class girl from Waitara to Westie

Sepuloni’s father, Fa’atalii Kamisi Sepuloni, immigrated from Samoa in 1964 and worked in Waitara in Taranaki on the railway and then at the local freezing works. He was also a union delegate. Her grandfather was Tongan.

Her father met Beverley Anne Jordan, whose Pākehā family were sheep farmers in Stratford, and who worked at the Swanndri factory and as a kiwifruit picker and packer.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Carmel Sepuloni is the first deputy prime minister of Tongan decent, and third woman to hold the role.

“It is very hard to fathom that a working-class girl from Waitara who turned Westie ... can become the deputy prime minister of New Zealand,” she said.

Sepuloni is the middle daughter of three girls, and attended New Plymouth Girls’ High School. Her parents separated in her teens, and her father moved to Australia to look for work after the freezing works closed.

She went on to university in Auckland, where she has lived since 1996, apart from one year teaching in Samoa.

She became pregnant in her second year of university, but continued her studies. She later had another son, and now has a blended family with her husband, musician Daren Kamali, who she married in 2018.

David White/Stuff Sepuloni makes an announcement about increasing the focus on getting long term beneficiaries into work.

Prior to politics, she worked in the tertiary sector as a literacy educator, a student mentor adviser, an equity manager, and a Pacific health research project manager, she said in her maiden speech.

Rookie MP to Cabinet minister

Sepuloni entered politics in Opposition in 2008 as a list MP, but lost Waitakere to Paula Bennett in the next election.

She won the Kelston seat in 2014, the new name for the west Auckland electorate based on part of the old Waitakere electorate following a boundary review, while Bennett won the new Upper Harbour.

The following year, she was stood down and then reinstated as her party’s social development spokesperson, following her mother's sentencing on benefit fraud charges.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Next Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and his deputy, Sepuloni, hold their first press conference after their appointments on Sunday.

Then-Labour leader Andrew Little said it had been a tough time for Sepuloni, but it must be remembered she had done nothing wrong.

In the 2020 Labour Government, Carmel was sworn in as the minister for social development and employment, and became a Cabinet minister.

She went viral in 2021 when her son came into a live video interview brandishing a phallic carrot. She tried to grab the carrot off him and he held it up to the camera twice.

The exchange, relatable for those juggling parenting while working from home during the pandemic, made headlines around the world.

Radio Samoa/Stuff Sepuloni was interrupted by a phallic carrot in a live interview.

NZ's newest deputy prime minister

Sepuloni was shaping up as the preferred deputy on Saturday, and Hipkins on Sunday confirmed she was the first person he thought of to be his deputy after Ardern resigned.

The pair joined Parliament as MPs at the same time, and Hipkins said they got to know each other very well. The pair had been “bench mates” – sitting next to each other in the House – on and off.

“We have been good friends all the way through his,” Hipkins said.

Hipkins will review his Cabinet this week, but Sepuloni said she had been enjoying her portfolios and hadn’t spoken to Hipkins about changing them.