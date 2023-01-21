Chris Hipkins for PM: What do the people think?

Shoppers out on Ponsonby Rd were asked what they thought about incoming PM Chris Hipkins.

Chris Hipkins will need to be a man of the people to remain prime minister beyond this year’s election.

It seems like a tall – though not impossible – task. That’s according to a handful of Wellingtonians on the streets surrounding Parliament, in the hours after he was announced to take over from Jacinda Ardern.

Some didn’t know who he was. Some would have preferred a different option – Minister of Justice Kiri Allan, for instance, or Deputy PM Grant Robertson.

Others saw him as the best chance on the left to win what has already been dubbed a battle of the Chris’s.

Stuff The people were divided, if cautiously hopeful, when asked about their new prime minister.

Stuff Mark Rangihuna isn't sure Chris Hipkins has the political muscle to be PM.

Mark Rangihuna​ (Ngāti Porou) learnt the country would have a new PM minutes after the announcement, when a Stuff reporter approached him on Brandon St in central Wellington.

He expressed a preference for “that young guy [Michael] Wood”, who he saw as a strident socialist, and compared Hipkins unfavourably to his predecessor.

“If you look worldwide, I think [Ardern] started a good trend of strong women in power. He’s not a good replacement for her.”

Rangihuna believed Hipkins didn’t have the required political muscle.

Stuff Robin Freeman-Greene backed Chris Hipkins to best Christopher Luxon.

Robin Freeman-Greene​ backed Hipkins to deliver a win for Labour. “I think he could give the National Party leader a run for his money,” she said.

Hipkins had been in her top three choices for the job, along with Kiri Allan and Nanaia Mahuta, the latter of whom she called “well-respected” and intelligent.

Jeremiah Parkinson believed Hipkins had accepted a poisoned chalice.

“On one hand, I’m pleased for him. On the other hand, it speaks volumes that no-one else wanted it.”

Hipkins is the MP for Remutaka, in Upper Hutt, where Parkinson grew up. From what he had seen, the incoming PM was already a man of the people; an active participant in the Upper Hutt community.

“He was at my high school graduation and did the same for some of my family members.”

Parkinson described himself as a retail worker “making a little above minimum wage” and called the cost of living the most important issue this election season. He wanted a Government that carefully calibrated the balance between financial stability and “not engineering a recession”.

Stuff Jeremiah Parkinson grew up in Upper Hutt – with Chris Hipkins as his local MP – and called the new PM an active participant in the community.

Nineteen-year-old student Rosa Davenport​ perceived Hipkins to be “a promising MP”, but not someone she necessarily expected to be PM any time soon.

In politics, where cult of personality mattered, Hipkins seemed like an odd choice. “His only charismatic trait was bungling words at a press conference.”

After growing up with Ardern as PM, Hipkins didn’t seem to be “a step in the right direction”. It was especially disappointing, in the wake of Ardern, to see “two middle-aged white men named Chris” contesting the top job, Davenport said.

Stuff Rosa Davenport was still processing the news of Jacinda Ardern's resignation. Hipkins, by comparison, was "not a step in the right direction", she said.

Pete Wilson said Hipkins possessed “sense and sensibility” and seemed to be the candidate most likely to succeed.

Whether he would vote for Hipkins was another matter.​

“I did believe in this Government, but I think the worst thing they did was called themselves open and transparent – they haven’t been.”

Meanwhile, Aucklanders on Ponsonby Road had varying opinions on the impact Chris Hipkins would have on Labour’s chances at the polls in October.

Gloria Neale told Stuff she thinks Hipkins has proved he’s reliable and steady.

Stuff Gloria Neale thinks Chris Hipkins is Labour’s best candidate at this point in time.

“I think that of all the people that they’ve got lined up, he’s probably the best candidate at this point in time,” Neale said.

“I think he’s got a really good chance of winning the election. I think with him there and Luxon, it’s going to be a close call. It’s going to depend a bit on how the social barometer goes and whether people are really stung by interest rates.”

Anna Page said that with Grant Robertson not standing for the role, Hipkins was the only choice.

“And the public like him. He endeared himself to us during the pandemic. He was refreshing and I think we were often quite pleased to see him instead of Jacinda on the podium.

Stuff Anna Page said Chris Hipkins is Labour’s best chance of navigating what she calls a “slippery slope” to the election.

“He seems to be very straightforward and not secretive, easy to understand.”

Page said Hipkins gives Labour the best chance on what looks like “a bit of slippery slope” to the election.

“He’s very personable, comes across well and a lot of swing voters possibly will be more interested in Labour now that he’s going to be the leader.”

Nick Smith said he thought Hipkin’s role as Covid response minister had raised his profile.

Stuff Nick Smith said Hipkins is a solid choice for Labour.

“So I think for name recognition and things like that, he’s probably the best and most solid choice for Labour moving forward.”

“But I think typically the post-prime minister [nine] month period probably isn’t that beneficial to the new leaders, similar to Bill English, people sort of see them as just given the keys instead of actually getting them themselves.”

A recent arrival from Australia, Stefan Greder, said he does not know who Chris Hipkins is.

“But I must say I’m disappointed to see Jacinda Ardern move on. I moved here partly because she was prime minister. I think she was the prime minister that we wanted to have over there.”