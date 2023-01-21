Becoming PM 'the biggest responsibility and the biggest privilege of my life' says Chris Hipkins

Police Minister Chris Hipkins talks about what sort of prime minister he will be.

Becoming prime minister is “the biggest responsibility and the biggest privilege of my life”, Chris Hipkins said in his first press conference since becoming the sole nominee to replace Jacinda Ardern.

He also hinted at an intention to lead on a platform based on hard work and aspirations.

“It’s a big day for a boy from the Hutt,” he said outside Parliament on Saturday. “It's an enormous privilege. It's also an enormous responsibility. And the weight of that responsibility is still sinking in.”

He would not reveal who would be gaining new positions, adding the process was not finished yet, except for Grant Robertson who looks to be keeping his finance portfolio.

Barring any last minute caucus shifts, he will be endorsed and confirmed by the Labour Party caucus in Wellington on Sunday.

Hipkins would not reveal who would be taking the roles of deputy prime minister and deputy leader. Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni is likely to be put forward as new Labour deputy leader, sources say.

It follows two days of intense discussions after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern revealed on Thursday that she would be resigning from the top job - leaving no later than February 7.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Soon-to-be 41st New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on the forecourt of Parliament before the Labour caucus vote tomorrow.

Pinch me moments

Hipkins said there had been a “few of those moments actually in the last 48 hours”.

“There was a particular moment yesterday where I got a couple of relatively important messages just as the doors of the plane was closing, and I had to then sit on the plane for the next 40 minutes before I could return any of those messages.

“During that time, a few things sunk in for me.”

Those messages were Hipkins getting the support he needed to be the sole nominee as the Labour leader and incoming prime minister.

Leadership style

“I'm a politician. I love my job. And I'm really passionate about it. It's a massive honour to have this opportunity to be prime minister,” Hipkins said when asked to describe himself.

“I like to cycle, I like to garden. I like to be outdoors where I can. I like to DIY. Maybe I don't have the best fashion sense at Parliament.

“I like to think I'm pretty upfront and pretty straight with people, I like to think I'm pretty decisive, and that I can get things done.”

When asked if he would be New Zealand’s first ginger prime minister, Hipkins said, “I think it was about time we had a ginger at the top, but I don't know”.

He promised he would bring in fresh ideas for those doing it tough.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Hipkins speaking to media outside Parliament.

‘Hard work’

When asked about being touted as most likely to be prime minister in his school yearbook, Hipkins said he did not believe in destiny in politics.

“I actually believe in hard work. I've contributed as much as I possibly can in the time that I have been in public life. And I'm going to continue to do that.

“Having said that... I've also always resolved to be a member of my team. And I've always endeavoured to support the team in every way that I can.”

“I’m a hard worker and someone that's absolutely committed to leaving New Zealand in a better shape than I found it.”

He said it was a “massive honour to have this opportunity to be prime minister” and that he was committed to providing opportunities to “all Kiwis who want to work hard, to be able to work hard and get ahead and provide a better life for themselves and for their families.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The press conference outside Parliament.

Election 2023

He signalled more would be coming on Sunday about the direction of how the party intends to win the next election.

On how he thought he could beat National leader Christopher Luxon, Hipkins said the New Zealand public “have seen the work that I have done”.

“I've dealt with some challenging situations over the last five and a half years, the last couple of years particularly.

“I'm a human being. I'll make the odd mistake from time to time, I try and own the mistakes that I make. I don't pretend to be someone that I'm not.”

Vitriol

Hipkins said there “has been an escalation in vitriol and I want to acknowledge that some politicians have been the subject or more than others”.

“Our current prime minister Jacinda Ardern has absolutely been on the receiving end of some absolutely intolerable and unacceptable behaviour.

“I accept when I put my name forward for this job that opened myself up to a lot of scrutiny. And a lot of criticism.

He would go into the job “with my eyes wide open of knowing what I've what I've stepped into”.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Luxon, speaking to reporters, said he was glad to be in Hamilton to watch some Rugby Sevens.

The Opposition

In a brief press conference on Sunday afternoon, Opposition leader Christopher Luxon said the change of leaders changed nothing.

“Chris Hipkins has been part of a Government that has spectacularly failed to get anything done, and what New Zealanders really need is a National Government that will get things done.”