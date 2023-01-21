Christopher Luxon says incoming Labour leader Chris Hipkins changes 'nothing'

Luxon, speaking to reporters, said he was glad to be in Hamilton to watch some Rugby Sevens.

A new leader for Labour won’t change a Government that has “spectacularly failed to get things done”, National Party Christopher Luxon says.

Labour confirmed on Saturday that senior MP Chris Hipkins was the only nominee for the party’s leadership, after Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced she was resigningon Thursday.

Hipkins would be formally appointed party leader at a caucus meeting on Sunday, and soon afterward become prime minister.

Luxon congratulated Hipkins on Saturday, but said “just changing the leadership of the Labour Party doesn't do enough for the New Zealand people”.

“Chris Hipkins has been part of a Government that has spectacularly failed to get anything done, and what New Zealanders really need is a National Government that will get things done.”

Luxon said the incoming Labour leader changes “nothing” for him, being Opposition leader.

"It's not really about us as the leader, it's really about the New Zealand people. We are at a really critical time in our history, we have some really serious economic challenges ahead of us.

Stuff National leader Christopher Luxon.

“We need strong economic management, so that we can actually help New Zealanders deal with the rising cost of living, actually be able to raise their incomes, restore law and order, and deliver better health and education services.

“You can change the Labour leadership as much as you like, but the reality of it is that New Zealanders are doing it tough, and they really want a government to be able to come in and get things done.”

Hipkins, asked on Saturday afternoon if he could beat Luxon at the 2023 election, set down for October 14, said: “Yes.”

He said he would speak more to this after Sunday, when he would formally be appointed Labour leader.