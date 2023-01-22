Chris Hipkins thinks he can lead Labour to victory in the election - and friends say he can do it

Police Minister Chris Hipkins talks about what sort of prime minister he will be.

Just a few weeks before Christmas, an exhausted Chris Hipkins was crouched on the side of the road, trying to fix a puncture.

As cars rushed by on busy State Highway 1, Hipkins was utterly drained - both from the pressures of the job and long hours absent from his two young children.

A keen road cyclist, the 44-year-old had tried to snatch a few moments to himself, and some exercise, eschewing the ministerial Crown Car for an early morning commute to the Beehive.

Now he was late, fed-up, and wrestling with an uncooperative inner tube. It was an appropriate end to an utterly miserable year for the one-time Covid-19 response minister.

Most of Labour’s senior ministers finished the year feeling the same, pummelled by three years of the Covid-19 pandemic, bruised by the Government’s crumbling popularity and anxious about a looming recession.

At the Gallery’s traditional end-of-year party, as they sipped sweating beers outside on a muggy evening, they looked beaten. Could Jacinda Ardern’s inner circle muster the energy over the summer break to fight the coming election?

Ultimately, Ardern couldn’t. She signalled her intention to resign on Thursday, and her friend, once a regular fixture alongside her at daily press conferences, will take her place.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Hipkins speaks to media about the news he will be New Zealand’s next prime minister.

Hipkins was the logical - some colleagues say only - choice, once Finance Minister Grant Robertson made clear he held no inclination to lead. All three entered Parliament together in 2008, and over 14 tumultuous years out and then in office, forged a strong alliance.

Fairly soon after Ardern’s press conference, a shell-shocked caucus resolved this was to be an orderly transition, with the preferred option that support coalesce around one candidate rather than a drawn out and damaging competition. In an economic crisis, the party couldn’t be seen to spend weeks talking about itself.

The highest ranking members - Hipkins, Robertson, Megan Woods, David Parker, Kelvin Davis - had endured the post-Helen Clark years, where three terms of Opposition were defined by in-fighting and self-inflicted instability.

There was determination, which then became a sense of pride, that Labour would also not follow the recent example of National, now on its fifth leader since Sir John Key quit.

“National did it better, but we were there first, and for longer,” an insider said.

This display of unity was made easier because most of the caucus was gathered in Napier, for an annual MPs retreat.

By the time MPs started to return home on Friday, to their electorates or straight to Wellington for a Sunday meeting to vote on the new leadership, the decision was made: Chris Hipkins would be New Zealand’s 41st prime minister.

Deputy debate

A more challenging decision came over his deputy, with an awareness that the strength of the Māori and Pasifika caucus must be acknowledged. High-profile and charismatic Justice Minister Kiritapu Allan was the popular choice of the left and social media agitated for her selection.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Kiri Allan is one of the Government’s most popular leaders, and was a strong contender for the leadership before she ruled herself out.

But on the inside there was more caution.

She lacked the experience of others. And an effective deputy must be low-key and good at building relationships, not Allan’s main strengths (one source witheringly described her as the ‘Kevin Rudd’ of the Labour Party).

Hipkins’ pick is Carmel Sepuloni.

The social development minister is also of the class of ‘08 and was once junior to him as chief whip.

The Māori caucus abandoned a plan to meet on Saturday, and the parliamentary party will gather only for a ceremonial rubber-stamp.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Chris Hipkins and his new deputy Carmel Sepuloni, pictured together in 2020.

With the minimal amount of fuss and (publicly aired) turmoil, Hipkins was presented to media on Parliament’s sunny forecourt.

“I am absolutely humbled and honoured,” he said, joking that it was about time New Zealand had a ginger premier.

“I’m pinching myself, to be honest,” an insider said, paying tribute to Hipkins’ main rival, immigration minister Michael Wood.

“Michael is someone who has the best interests of the party at heart as opposed to selfish, selfish.

“It is also remarkable how professional the party machine has become since those days in office, from Parliament to head office at Fraser House. It’s a different party from the one Ardern took over. The polls are challenging but we’ll see. It’s a much more formidable machine.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Michael Wood was Hipkins’ main rival for the top job.

A source close to Labour says Hipkins has “the political nous to do it”.

His selection gives Labour “a bit of runway” for the election. Already the party is pinning their hopes on Hipkins being able to shift the dial on polls that remain tight.

MMP may yet nudge them over the line, if alliances can be forged with Te Paati Māori and a reconciliation with Winston Peters.

“Christopher Luxon should be ten points higher. There is not the huge momentum behind Luxon that you might expect.

“There is a way through, but it’s going to be hard and take some courage.”

So does Hipkins have what it takes, both to run the country and to win the election?

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF "Just changing the leadership of the Labour Party doesn't do enough for the New Zealand people," National's leader said, as he congratulated Chris Hipkins on becoming the sole nominee to replace Jacinda Ardern.

A boy from the Hutt

He grew up in the Hutt Valley in the 1980s, the youngest son of Doug and Rose, and brother to Dave.

Rogernomics - neoliberal reforms which rolled back the state and divided the Labour party - was the backdrop to his upbringing.

He attended school alongside the children of public servants who lost their jobs and were struggling to make ends meet, and had no means of retraining for a new career.

The child was deeply affected when the financial support they received was slashed by the next government, in National’s “mother of all budgets.”

The country, he felt, had turned their back on his friends and neighbours.

CHRIS HIPKINS/SUPPLIED Chris Hipkins aged nine. A pupil of Waterloo Primary School and Hutt Intermediate he has said he was "probably not the easiest child to teach".

Hipkins’ early political beliefs were also shaped by his mother, an education policy researcher.

As head boy at Petone College in 1996, the future education minister wrote a letter to the Dominion, then the local newspaper, troubled by poor standards, low discipline, low pupil morale, and a failure to keep good teachers.

Hipkins had even lobbied his local MP, Trevor Mallard. His crusade created a minor kerfuffle - and an indignant back and forth in the newspaper pages between the school boy and the ERO’s public affairs manager - especially when the Government moved to close the school. (Hipkins would go on to become a regular correspondent to the local paper’s letters page).

But it gave Hipkins a taste for a political fight, and his classmates judged him most likely to lead the country in their yearbook.

Gregg Baker/Stuff Prime Minister David Lange and Finance Minister Roger Douglas in 1987. Douglas’ economic reforms shaped Hipkins’ early political thinking.

A year later he was among dozens arrested on Parliament’s lawns while protesting tertiary education reforms proposed by Jim Bolger’s government. Speaker Doug Kidd issued a trespass notice and Hipkins was one of the first led away.

The indignity of being incarcerated for hours and fed a cold McDonald’s takeaway led Hipkins to sue police, who wrongly claimed the protest was violent. A decade later, compensation of $200,000 was awarded to 41 demonstrators, who also won an apology.

The protest was a defining moment for Hipkins - although a friend says he didn’t go with the intention of being arrested.

At the time, he was in his first year at Victoria University, studying politics and criminology.

In September 1997, as a first-year student, Hipkins was arrested while protesting the Tertiary Review Green Bill at Parliament. (File photo).

He gravitated immediately to student politics, and it was there he formed life-long friendships (and crucial bonds) with present-day Labour figures like Robertson, Andrew Little and Wellington councillor Fleur Fitzsimmons (tipped to win the safe Rongotai seat next year).

By 2000 he was student president, advocating for compulsory student unionism and criticising plans to shift the administration of student loans from universities to Work and Income.

Hipkins didn’t shy from criticising Clark’s new Labour government.

At one point, he called then-education minister Steve Maharey “mean-spirited” over a refusal to honour a promise to reinstate emergency unemployment benefits for students. Maharey would later become his boss.

His negotiating skills were already evident. Neale Jones, later chief of staff to Little and Ardern, first met Hipkins in a dispute over student newspapers.

“Even then he was the consummate politician. We were really having a go, and he just defused the whole situation. He was very fair and reasonable.”

“You knew he was going to be a politician, and probably a minister,” a fellow university activist said.

“He was politically driven, but also very clever. But my recollection of those days is more of Grant Robertson and Andrew Little, who were much stronger, more charismatic individuals.”

Hipkins with his former boss and mentor Trevor Mallard.

What stood out most was Hipkins’ baby-faced looks.

“Even then, he looked much younger that he is.”

For a long time, Hipkins seemed irritated when drawn attention to his boyish appearance, and friends say his “Chippy” nickname grated, perhaps fearing it lacked gravitas.

In recent times, especially after becoming a father, he became more comfortable in his own skin and has “grown into” the affectionate tag.

On graduating, Hipkins worked as a policy adviser at the Industry Training Federation and as a training manager in the oil and gas industry in Taranaki.

Only a few years after being dragged off Parliament’s lawn by police officers, he was back, working for Mallard, who schooled him in parliamentary procedure and how to master the public service, and Maharey.

He impressed Clark and after an OE, backpacking in Europe and living briefly in London, he started work in her office.

Life as an MP

By 2007 the prime ministerial adviser had moved from the backroom into the limelight, gaining the nomination to stand in the safe Rimutaka (now Remutaka) seat.

He was 29 and his win over a 54-year-old rival was seen as a sign of the party’s push for rejuvenation - a month earlier Robertson had become the Wellington Central candidate, and Ardern had returned from London to stand in Waikato. Carmel Sepuloni, his likely new deputy, was a list candidate.

Ross Setford Prime Minister Helen Clark, and Hipkins campaigning in 2008. Before entering Parliament, he worked in her office.

Supplied Hipkins wasn’t the favourite for selection, but he won over people in his electorate.

At the time, Hipkins said he was “on the Left of the party”. A friend notes that by the ninth year of the Clark government that “probably wasn’t that radical. He’s not some student-radical-turned-PM”.

Former president Mike Williams, who chaired the selection panel, said Hipkins wasn’t the favourite but won over locals, and steadily increased the candidate vote share.

“He had a warmth about him that people find quite appealing,” he said.

Opposition was rough on what was left of the Labour Party, but Hipkins was quickly marked as a new talent, revealing how the new National government was hiring private contractors to help trim public service budgets.

Kevin Stent The class of ‘08: Robertson, Hipkins and Ardern conspire in Parliament.

His ambitions were initially frustrated - new leader Phil Goff made few changes to the front bench. It was not until after the 2011 election that Hipkins won promotion - as David Shearer’s chief whip, and state services and associate education spokesperson, halfway to meeting pledges made in his maiden speech to get better funding for schools and break down the barriers to participation in higher education.

Hipkins landed blow after blow on education minister Hekia Parata, first over the refurbishment of Christchurch schools following the 2011 earthquakes and then over the Novopay scandal. But he could not wrest the portfolio from Nanaia Mahuta, despite criticism of her performance.

As David Cunliffle jostled to unseat Shearer in 2012, with a dramatic conference floor fight, Hipkins remained loyal.

He was rewarded in a reshuffle, climbing five places to finally claim the education portfolio, and was recognised as the party’s best attack dog, even earning the respect of political rivals.

Kent Blechynden Hipkins and former leader David Cunliffe did not get on.

In the bruising leadership battle that followed Shearer’s resignation in 2013, Hipkins backed his old friend Robertson, regularly facing down the left-wing factions who hoped to install the former health minister.

Hipkins was an arch-critic of Robertson’s main rival, and one of the founding members of the ABC (Anyone But Cunliffe). He kept his job, and was bumped up two rankings because Cunliffe couldn't afford to lose his skills, but lost the whip.

After Labour was crushed in the 2014 election, Hipkins again supported Robertson in his unsuccessful race against Andrew Little. He held education and became shadow leader of the house, a keen match for veteran Gerry Brownlee, who came to respect his mark.

Robertson and Hipkins remain close, but it is a friendship that has become professional over their careers. It would be a mistake to assume his support was blind loyalty.

kevin stent Then Labour leader David Shearer with Hipkins and Ardern.

“Hipkins put his career and reputation on the line [over Cunliffe] because if he sees something that is not right, he’ll point it out. He has a level of political courage that is sometimes missed,” says a Labour insider.

“When they came in in ‘08, Grant was a bit older than Chippy, and it was obvious he had leadership potential. But now the dynamics have changed. As Chippy matured, he’s seen in Cabinet as very much his own man. He is nobody’s poodle.”

Hipkins thrived in Opposition, especially relishing getting up the nose of Prime Minister John Key. Most who know him describe “a real nice guy”, but he is also deeply partisan.

While mostly pragmatic, that tribalism occasionally gets him into trouble. He was once accused of dirty tricks by the Australian government over his role in revealing deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce was a New Zealand citizen and ineligible to sit in Parliament.

ALEX ELLINGHAUSEN/Sydney Morning Herald Hipkins was accused of dirty tricks against then-Australian deputy prime minister Barnaby Joyce.

A ruthless streak was also in evidence when his office released personal details and incorrect information about pregnant journalist Charlotte Bellis as she sought to return home from Afghanistan, launching a public attack on the Government’s managed isolation regime. He had to apologise.

But these are occasional missteps. And it is a natural gift for sensing the public mood, as well as his friendship with Ardern and Robertson, that saw him drafted into Ardern’s kitchen cabinet when Labour took office in 2017.

As education minister, he began reforms instantly, scrapping national standards and (most) charter schools, and merging polytechnics into a single entity.

When David Clark was forced to step down over a breach of Covid-19 rules, he took over as interim health minister, good preparation for the Covid-19 response portfolio which he assumed after the election. He emerged as Ardern’s ‘go to’ to solve tricky problems - both with the controversial managed isolation regime, and when Labour came under pressure in law and order.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Hipkins, along with Ardern, became the face of New Zealand’s Covid response.

“National is running this line that Luxon wants to be prime minister to get things done. Well, no-one gets things done in the political system and the public service like Chippy. You can see in the way that he's operated during Covid. He really mastered the communications,” says an insider.

“And he was like a blacksmith bashing the anvil trying to get the Ministry of Health into shape. He asserted himself in a way that David Clark couldn’t.”

As the pandemic receded, Hipkins recognised another problem: business confidence was draining away. “He's been doing quiet little lunches with key people in the Auckland business set for the last 18 months, totally under the radar,” a source revealed. “I stress, not because he thought he was going to be PM, but he felt it important as a senior minister.

“They liked him. He said: ‘tell us what we’re f.....g up.’ He is not as defensive as Ardern. But he pushed back too though: asking them, ‘what are you actually complaining about?’”

Ross Giblin/Stuff Chris Hipkins at his favourite table at the Cosmopolitan Club in Upper Hutt.

The party sees the opportunity for a reset and Hipkins seems authentic, and relatable as a Hutt Valley boy juggling fatherhood (he is separated from his wife) with a demanding job. His style – cargo shorts, sunglasses and a cap - raised some eyebrows last week, but friends say he won’t be changed.

He also holds membership for all the Cossie and RSA clubs in country, and loves meat pies. Some years ago colleagues began raising concerns about his daily habit of wolfing down a sausage roll and coke in Parliament’s canteen. He switched it up, for a Coke Zero.

There is optimism within the party that Hipkins can charm the electorate, but they stress there is more to him than unvarnished charm. Hipkins is incredibly organised, one of his best strengths.

“You couldn’t guess to look at him, but he has the tidiest, cleanest desk in the Beehive, and that is the way his mind works,” an insider says. “It’s how he gets things done.”

Like Ardern, he also likes to keep an iron grip on messaging and political communications, although is much more relaxed with reporters.

Despite promises this would be an open, transparent government, as state services and police minister, Hipkins has regularly rubbed up against the Official Information Act.

In October 2021, he alleged three women who travelled from Auckland to Northland, sparking an 11-day lockdown, had done so on false information. It was later revealed he knew officials’ mistakes were to blame but has not apologised to the women, nor corrected the record that they were gang-affiliated sex workers.

And it was Hipkins who first described the 1pm pandemic briefings as the “one source of truth”.

Craig Simcox David Shearer shaves MP Chris Hipkins for charity in 2013.

Supporters reject the idea that Hipkins is a caretaker: the ‘1990 option,’ brought in like Mike Moore to stop an inevitable loss being catastrophic.

They predict that Robertson will remain by his side as finance minister, and that he will quickly move to axe the unpopular state media merger, and tweak the contentious Three Waters reforms to make them more palatable.

“He's up for doing do some things we couldn't have done beforehand, and there are things he can do and Ardern and Grant couldn’t,” an insider said.

“Chippie is no nonsense, pragmatic, and wants to win.”

Additional reporting by Tracy Watkins.