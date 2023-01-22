Chris Hipkins looks for formal backing from Labour MPs for leader

Police Minister Chris Hipkins talks about what sort of prime minister he will be.

Labour MPs are meeting at Parliament where they are expected to confirm Chris Hipkins as Jacinda Ardern’s successor.

Hipkins, the MP for Remutaka who holds the portfolios for education, police, public service, and who is the leader of the House, was the only nominee for the Labour leadership.

The experienced career politician needs the formal backing of MPs to be confirmed as party leader. Labour MPs began trickling into Parliament on Sunday morning ahead of the vote, which begins at 1pm.

Hipkins will host a news conference at 3pm, which will be streamed live on Stuff, after the caucus meeting.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Chris Hipkins is set to be the next prime minister, while Carmel Sepuloni is shaping up to be the deputy leader of the Labour party. (File photo)

Any further changes in senior leadership roles - including deputy leader and any portfolio changes - aren’t likely to be made until after he is sworn in as prime minister by the Governor General, which could be as early as next Wednesday, when he could also be chairing his first Cabinet meeting as prime minister.

Carmel Sepuloni,​ the minister for social development, ACC, and arts, culture and heritage appears to be shaping up as a potential Labour deputy leader – however, there is no vacancy at the moment, with the role now filled by Kelvin Davis.

Davis, arriving at Parliament on Sunday, said he would "do whatever the leader says".

"I will have the conversation of the caucus, but you know, we'll just see how things play out.

"I'm fairly relaxed. I'll just do what's in the best interests of the party."

He said Hipkins was a "fantastic leader" and he was "a bit sad" for Labour that Ardern was resigning.

"It's in her best interest and I'm happy for her," he said.

Bruce MacKay/Stuff Kelvin Davis arrives at Parliament ahead of caucus vote for party leader

Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere said he was "really excited" about the day's caucus meeting, where Chris Hipkins would be confirmed as party leader - and therefore the incoming prime minister.

"We are united behind the new leader and I think Chris Hipkins will be a fantastic prime minister, and we've got a long way to go to the campaign, and I'm looking forward to playing my role as a member."

Ardern’s term will end by February 7.