Welly hard! Local mayors celebrate Chippie - our prime minister from the Hutt

The incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins speaks after being confirmed as Jacinda Ardern's replacement, alongside his deputy PM Carmel Sepuloni.

Don’t be fooled by the top job he’s got, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will always be Chippy from the Hutt.

This is the feeling among local Wellington mayors as Hipkins was officially named the country’s 41st prime minister on Sunday, announcing Carmel Sepuloni as his deputy.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Chris Hipkins in 2012, at his favourite spot at the Cossie Club, Upper Hutt.

Upper Hutt Mayor Wayne Guppy said Hipkins did not neglect his duties as MP for Upper Hutt despite his education and Covid-19 ministerial portfolios under Jacinda Ardern and was confident that would not change.

“He never forgot the people of Upper Hutt and he’ll handle it. It will be a huge workload but he won’t forget where home is and he won’t forget who he represents.”

Guppy has known Hipkins since 2008 – when the prime minister began his political career – and remembered he related to the community and got stuck in from day one.

Phil Reid/Stuff Mayor of Upper Hutt Wayne Guppy, second from right, and Chris Hipkins, , pictured in 2008 on a model of the new Matangi electric trains.

“He was keen to make a difference. He was headed somewhere pretty quickly. And he’s got there pretty quickly if you think about it.”

If anything, Guppy expected Hipkins’ appointment had tightened the October general election.

“I think it’s probably brought that divide between the parties closer.”

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau said Hipkins was a great choice for the Labour Party, adding “Welly hard” in relation to Hipkins’ local upbringing.

JUAN ZARAMA PERINI/Stuff Wellington mayor Tory Whanau is keen to make progress with Hipkins on the big three – housing, transport and three waters.

She was keen to make progress with Hipkins on the big three: housing supply, transport and three waters.

“I will be making the case for government assistance on waiter infrastructure,” Whanau said.

She was hopeful Hipkins – a keen cyclist – would accelerate projects such as Ngā Ūranga ki Pito-One – the $311.9m cycleway and walkway between Wellington and Petone.

KEVIN STENT/STUFF Chris Hipkins often cycles 30km from Upper Hutt to Parliament. (Video first published May 2022)

Whanau also had similar roots to deputy prime minister Carmel Sepuloni with the pair both spending their formative years in Taranaki.

In her few dealings with him, Porirua Mayor Anita Baker had found Hipkins approachable, friendly, upfront, honest and “tells it like it is”.

“It’s fantastic to have a prime minister from the Wellington region [and] I think he will do well.”

While realistic about what Hipkins could achieve in the nine months before the election, Baker was hopeful he would continue to support the Eastern Porirua regeneration project – a major development which is seeing 2000 new state homes built.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Anita Baker, Porirua Mayor is hopeful Hipkins will continue to support major housing regeneration projects in Eastern Porirua.

Baker said the district was supportive of three waters reform but would like to see some progress: “We just don't know what’s happening.”

Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry believed Hipkins would do a fantastic job.

“We’re pretty chuffed to have a prime minister that comes from our patch and it's another example I think of the Hutt punching above its weight with the type of people we've produced here.”

Hipkins was “very aware” of some of the challenges facing the Hutt, including the Cross Valley Link connection and earthquake-prone Hutt Hospital.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Lower Hutt Mayor Campbell Barry says Hipkins is “very aware” of some of the challenges facing the Hutt.

Final decisions are yet to be made on Hutt Hospital and question marks on funding would persist until the election.

“We'll be looking for some pretty clear commitments from all the major political parties that that project is a priority and will be funded,” Barry said.

Kāpiti Coast Mayor Janet Holborow described Hipkins as experienced and capable. “He’s a very personable character and he’s very interested in other people and easily connects with them.

“I’m excited about his appointment and look forward to working with him on many challenges facing the Kāpiti district.

KĀpiti Mayor Janet Holborow is excited about the appointment of Hipkins as prime minister.

Abuse remains concern

Tory Whanau said New Zealanders should continue to reflect on the “disgusting” abuse which Ardern faced as prime minister.

Whanau had been the target of sexist and racist remarks since becoming mayor – comments related to her weight and “typical boring stuff from angry men”.

“It’s no skin off my nose, but if young women, especially young wāhine Māori continue to experience this, that’s going to impact who we see representing us in the future.”

Robert Kitchin/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern faced a massive rise in abuse in recent years.

Anita Baker sympathised with the vitriol Ardern had received. Last year, Baker revealed she had received death threats and abuse from constituents to such an extent she considered not standing again.

“No matter what people say ‘don’t take it on board’ you do.”

Holborrow said social media platforms, schools and those running community pages needed to take more responsibility for content moderation.