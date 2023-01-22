Jacinda Ardern will need 'more ongoing protection than any PM in NZ's history' - expert

Outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins arrive at the Labour Party caucus together, for the leadership vote.

Departing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will need more ongoing security and protection than any former New Zealand PM, according to political scientist and former intelligence worker Paul Buchanan.

“Let’s start by saying things have changed dramatically since the day John Key stepped down, and one might say fundamentally,” Buchanan said.

“The security requirements for ex-Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern are going to be far tougher than any previous prime minister – by a lot.”

Threats against Ardern are well documented and were recorded to have tripled between 2020 and 2022. In mid-January police started investigating after leaflets threatening to “eradicate” Ardern were delivered to houses in Northland.

At least eight cases involving threats against Ardern have entered the court system, including that of 'Pākehā party' founder David Ruck, who claimed he had “the right to shoot the prime minister” for treason and treachery.

Buchanan said the level of vitriol targetted at Ardern, and the number of threats made against her, were coming from a number of sources, including anti-vaxers and conspiracy theorists.

These would not cease, despite Minister Chris Hipkins expected to be sworn in as prime minister on Wednesday, after Ardern tenders her resignation to the Governor-General.

Misogynistic sentiment was compounding threats towards Ardern, Buchanan said.

Proof of the propensity for violence was evident in the parliamentary protests, in which protestors called for politicians to be hanged, he said.

A Department of Internal Affairs (DIA) spokesperson said the agency would not be making any comment regarding security arrangements for either Ardern or Hipkins at this time.

“At present, our focus is on continuing to support the executive and staff who may be impacted by changes announced over the last week,” the spokesperson said.

“This includes providing information and advice to both the outgoing and incoming prime minister(s) regarding their entitlements as set out in legislation.”

A lot of the willingness to consider violence against the PM had been “imported” from the United States, Buchanan said, pointing out that some of the most influential outfits peddling conspiracy theories here were funded by similar, larger outfits in the US.

Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins arrive ahead of the Labour leadership vote, which would result in him become the Labour leader and new Prime Minister.

Buchanan said he had an ex-prime minister and ex-speaker of the house over for a barbecue without any security in the past.

Those days were over.

Unlike travel allowances and ongoing payments, there were no hard-and-fast rules that dictated how much, or for how long, a former prime minister received protection after leaving office.

Instead, the Intelligence Services and DPS assessed ongoing threats, and advise what was appropriate, Buchanan said.

This was different to the likes of the US, Buchanan said, where ex-presidents received Secret Service protection for life.

“Unfortunately we are going to see that Jacinda Ardern is going to need at least for the foreseeable year or so, 24-hour protection, even though she’s stepped down.”

”They are going to have to extend that protective envelope not just in terms of around the clock, but to the entire family given the amount of violent hatred that has been directed towards them.”

Buchanan said the DPS took responsibility for the prime ministers’ safety, and would be considering situations when possible threats came too close to the PM, such as when Ardern opted to suspend a press conference in Northland after an anti-Covid-vaccination heckler appeared.

What else can the PM expect?

The Remuneration and Services Act 2013 sets what a former prime minister and their spouse receive in an annuity each year, as well as what travel entitlements they are entitled to.

Currently, any prime minister that has served in the role for more than two years, will receive $11,400 for each complete year, up to the amount of $57,000.

Ardern has served as a PM for roughly 5 and a half years.

A former prime minister may be paid for travel within New Zealand on scheduled air, rail, ferry, and bus services or by taxi if the travel is to fulfil commitments related to his or her role as a former prime minister; and not for private business purposes or employment purposes.

A former prime minister can also travel by a chauffeur-driven car, if similar criteria are met.

Who is Paul Buchanan?

Buchanan is a former intelligence analyst and US Defence Department official who previously specialised in Latin America.

“I would accompany the secretary of state, the secretary of defence, and the President, when they did trips to Latin America,” he said.

Stuff Paul Buchanan says Russia’s reliance on brutality in warfare could backfire on it badly.

“As part of that, I would liaise with the Secret Service about giving them threat assessments about the countries we were going to.”

Buchanan now has his own company, the 36th Parallel Assessments (NZ), which offers security assessments and intelligence gathering to public and private clients.

“I tend to tell people, especially government services – you’re a public agency, you have access to the SIS and the GCSB, so you have your official intelligence networks.

“If I come back and tell you what you already know, you have an independent confirmation without bias that what you’ve heard is true.

“If I come back and tell you something you don’t know, I’ve just earned my money.”