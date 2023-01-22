Chris Hipkins and Carmel Sepuloni were all smiles, but tight-lipped, as they left the meeting about the Labour leadership following Jacinda Ardern's resignation.

Chris Hipkins and Carmel Sepuloni have left the Labour Party caucus meeting together, after MPs voted in a new leadership team.

Labour met on Sunday to confirm Hipkins as the new Labour leader and incoming prime minister, after Jacinda Ardern’s shock retirement.

When asked about themselves as a leadership team, Hipkins said it sounded "pretty good" and he was taking a few moments to digest, before holding a news conference at 3pm.

Stuff will livestream this, follow our live updates here.

READ MORE:

* Chris Hipkins and Carmel Sepuloni leave caucus meeting together - 'humbled'

* Chris Hipkins looks for formal backing from Labour MPs for leader

* Becoming PM 'the biggest responsibility and the biggest privilege of my life' says Chris Hipkins



He said "at least I'm wearing a suit this time and not a tracksuit".

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Chris Hipkins and Carmel Sepuloni leave the caucus room together.

Sepuloni said she was feeling humbled. When asked if she is the new Labour deputy leader, Sepuloni said "I think it has already been confirmed" but that shew would speak more at 3pm.

Kelvin Davis was asked if he was still Labour Party deputy. He gave a thumbs up.