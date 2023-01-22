Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand's next prime minister, Carmel Sepuloni deputy prime minister

The incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins speaks after being confirmed as Jacinda Ardern's replacement, alongside his deputy PM Carmel Sepuloni.

Carmel Sepuloni is to become the first Pacific deputy prime minister, while Chris Hipkins has been confirmed as the incoming prime minister and Labour Party leader.

Kelvin Davis will remain as deputy Labour leader, giving a thumbs up to reporters when asked.

Labour voted on the new leadership team Sunday afternoon, in a meeting with singing, clapping and loud laughing. Hipkins arrived with Jacinda Ardern, and left with Sepuloni. The pair held their first news conference less than an hour after.

Sepuloni, who is also New Zealand’s third woman deputy prime minister, said gaining the position was “a huge significance to our community in terms of the representation”

“I've received so many humbling messages about another glass ceiling being smashed.”

Hipkins said he could not think of anyone he would rather have as his deputy prime minister.

“Carmel will be the first Pasifika person to hold the position of deputy prime minister and as a proud Westie I can't think of a better sidekick for prime minister from the Hutt,” Hipkins said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Next Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and his deputy, Sepuloni, hold their first press conference after their appointments on Sunday.

‘Bread and butter issues’

Hipkins made a point to set out party priorities, distancing Labour from current issues and putting the blame on Covid-19 for creating a health crisis and an economic crisis.

“I know that many people are struggling at the moment. I know that people are worried about paying the grocery bills and paying their mortgages, the globe is now facing a new challenge, a pandemic of inflation. New Zealand's rate of inflation remains below the OECD average.”

When asked later to name the current inflation rate, 7.2%, Hipkins said he hadn’t gone through the numbers “as I normally do, but I haven't done that since Christmas, as had a few other things on the go”.

"My government will bring a strong clarity, a sense of purpose and priority to helping New Zealanders through these tough economic times. Our focus will be on the right now and the bread and butter issues that people care about," he said.

"We will continue to grow an economy that creates well paying jobs that lifts incomes, and creates opportunities for current and future generations. We will focus on strengthening our core public services that we all rely upon like health education.

“People should feel confident that they can dedicate and create a better life for themselves and their families through their hard work.”

Bruce Mackay/Stuff Jacinda Ardern and Chris Hipkins arrive ahead of the Labour leadership vote.

Reining in non-essentials

Hipkins promised to “lead a team that's focused and working hard to fix the big issues that so many families and businesses are facing”

“I know that some New Zealanders feel that we are doing too much, too fast. And I've heard that message.

Cabinet would be making decisions on reining in some programmes and projects “that aren't essential right now”.

“We'll be making decisions on refocusing on some of the most pressing priorities, and also getting some new work underway on policies that will make a real difference to Kiwis over the longer term.

“New Zealanders understand we cannot do everything and we certainly can't do everything all at once.”

When asked if it was an admission that Labour had got priorities wrong over the last year, Hipkins said “no, I think we've just got to accept that things have changed a lot in the last few years”.

Acknowledging Ardern

Hipkins said her leadership had been an inspiration to women and girls.

"But it's also been a reminder that we've got a way to go when it comes to ensuring that women in leadership receive the same respect as their male counterparts."

Hipkins is to be sworn in as prime minister on Wednesday, resigning his police portfolio to Stuart Nash, education to Jan Tinetti, and public service and his role as Leader of the House to Grant Robertson.

He will be making an announcement on a Cabinet reshuffle after meeting with ministers on Friday.

Family life

Hipkins said he intended to keep his children out of public life. He "simply asks New Zealanders to respect that".

He also spoke about being a politician's partner, calling it "bloody hard".

Hipkins said he and his wife decided to live separately a year ago. He said she was still his best friend and they made the decision in the best interests of his family.