People of Christchurch back Chris Hipkins, even if they don't know who he is

He’s well known for his comedic slip up telling people to “spread your legs” during one of his many Covid stand-ups but some in Christchurch don’t know much more about the next prime minister.

Chris Hipkins – currently serving as minister of education, police, the public service and Leader of the House – has been appointed by Labour as the prime minister elect, taking over from Jacinda Ardern after her shock resignation on Thursday. Carmel Sepuloni has been appointed deputy PM.

But while many approached by Stuff in Christchurch pegged Hipkins as the obvious choice for the new leader, their knowledge of him was limited.

“Apart from his memes” on “spread your legs”, Kerry Baas said she “didn’t know much” about the new PM.

“There’s no one who excites me or stands out for me right now.”

She questioned whether Hipkins was going to be “strong enough” against Opposition leader Chris Luxon.

Megan Lewis said she didn’t know “anything about him” but had only heard “good things”.

“Whoever they elect as their next in command would be someone I’d support.”

Whitney Smith had looked at Labour’s MPs and considered Kiri Allen to have been a good replacement for Ardern because the rest of them “all look very white, bald, middle-aged males … they all just look same same same”.

Meanwhile, Mark Symon would have picked Hipkins and said he was a “happy with the choice”.

Hipkins would be better than Ardern, he said.

“She was just getting tired and you could see that. She was over the job. I think it is a good move all in all.”

Dylan Ward said he didn’t “follow politics much” but was “surprised” Ardern resigned so close to elections.

He said he didn’t know anything about the new PM and hadn’t considered who his preferred PM would be.

Meanwhile, Christchurch mayor Phil Mauger knew exactly who Hipkins was and congratulated him on his new role.

Mauger said he looked forward to catching up with him soon so they could “discuss all things relating to Christchurch”.