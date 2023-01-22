'Historic moment': Carmel Sepuloni is NZ's first Pasifika deputy prime minister

Carmel Sepuloni has been confirmed as the deputy prime minister in Chris Hipkins' Government.

Carmel Sepuloni will make history as New Zealand’s first deputy prime minister of Pasifika heritage.

The Labour Party Pasifika caucus celebrated her promotion on Sunday, with the excitement bubbling over even before incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and the full Labour caucus had confirmed her role.

But there are some questions, most vocally from Te Pāti Māori, about what the role of tangata whenua would be in the Hipkins-led Government.

Hipkins said Labour’s Māori MPs would “continue to be integral” to the party. He pointed to Te Tai Tokerau MP Kelvin Davis, who remained deputy Labour leader – a position he held throughout Jacinda Ardern’s tenure.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Carmel Sepuloni will be deputy prime minister in Chris Hipkins’ Labour-led Government.

But concerns remained for some Māori.

After Ardern's resignation, East Coast MP Kiritapu Allan was quickly touted as a potential candidate for a senior leadership position. But Hipkins did not mention her role in his Government during his first press conference on Sunday.

Davis, although he kept his deputy party leader role, was fairly quiet on Sunday as well. As he left the caucus meeting, he confirmed he’d kept the role through a simple nod and a thumbs up.

Davis did not speak in detail to reporters and was not present alongside Sepuloni and Hipkins during their first press conference as Labour’s leaders.

Bruce MacKay/Stuff Kelvin Davis has kept his job as Labour deputy leader.

Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi said it was “a sad day for Māori”, because Labour did not consider electing a Māori prime minister. Hipkins was the only nominee going into Sunday’s caucus meeting.

“This is another example of why Labour will never truly represent our people,” he said.

Hipkins responded to questions about co-governance and Te Tiriti on Sunday, saying he was concerned by a lack of clarity about what “co-governance” means. In terms of Te Tiriti, specifically, he said he was “committed to a strong partnership between the Crown and Māori”.

“There is an uncertainty in New Zealanders around what we mean when we're talking about co-governance... I want to make sure that in each context, we're very clear about what we mean.”

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito William Sio says Sepuloni’s promotion marks a “historic moment” for Aotearoa.

‘A historic moment’

Pacific Peoples Minister Aupito William Sio described Sepuloni’s appointment as “a historic moment”. Ahead of her official selection, he said it would be good for Māori and Pasifika if she became deputy prime minister.

“It will excite young Pacific, young Māori. It will open the doors of possibility for what a great nation New Zealand could be.”

Sepuloni, at times holding back tears during her press conference with Hipkins, said she was proud to be Samoan, Tongan and of New Zealand European heritage.

She discussed how her father came from a very humble beginning, first moving to Aotearoa in 1964 to work in railways and then the meat works.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Next Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and his deputy, Sepuloni, hold their first press conference after their appointments on Sunday.

“He married a sheep farmer’s daughter, and had a daughter who would become the deputy prime minister of New Zealand.”

She said she hoped to be a role model for younger Pasifika and Māori women.

“It is about role modelling to our next generation. These opportunities, these leadership roles are possible for them,” she said.

“I do acknowledge that it is significant for our Pacific community.”

Hipkins said he would announce a reshuffle of Cabinet after talking to MPs and ministers this week. The reshuffle would deliver more clarity about what roles Māori MPs would hold in his Government.