Chris Hipkins reorients Labour towards fighting 'pandemic of inflation'

The incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins speaks after being confirmed as Jacinda Ardern's replacement, alongside his deputy PM Carmel Sepuloni.

ANALYSIS: Incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins – who will be sworn into office on Wednesday – used his first press conference to indicate that a new broom will be sweeping through Labour.

He will now begin working with his ministers ahead of the first Cabinet meeting on Wednesday to identify which unpopular or non-essential policies will be ditched as Labour seeks to reclaim the initiative from the National and ACT parties, which have chipped away at Labour's support over the past few months.

A Cabinet reshuffle is slated for next week.

“I've heard that message and over the coming week we'll be making decisions on reining in some programmes and projects that aren't essential right now,” he said.

Hipkins, who was endorsed as Labour leader after being the only person nominated for the job, named Carmel Sepuloni as his deputy and promised a “bread and butter” government that would be focusing on the problems facing New Zealanders “right now”.

In an assured first outing as presumptive Prime Minister, following Jacinda Ardern’s announcement on Thursday that she was stepping down from the role, he also indicated a change of tone around co-governance, saying that the Government hadn’t always “been clear” in this area.

Presentationally, Hipkins and Sepuloni introduced themselves as working people made good: Hipkins the “boy from the Hutt” and Sepuloni the daughter of a Tongan-Samoan freezing worker father who migrated to New Zealand in 1964 and a Pākehā mother who worked in the Swanndri factory. She grew up in the Taranaki town of Waitara and is a Westie as the MP for Kelston in Auckland.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Next Prime Minister Chris Hipkins along with his deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni hold their first press conference after their appointments.

While clearly proud of the legacy of Jacinda Ardern and in serving in her Government, Hipkins now is clearly turning the page to focus on the consequences of Covid-19 and some of the decisions made in New Zealand and elsewhere to battle it.

Chief amongst those consequences, Hipkins said, was inflation and the cost of living pressures facing Kiwis.

“Covid-19 and the global pandemic created a health crisis. And now it's created an economic one. And that's where my government's focus will be,” he said.

“Households are hurting, families are feeling the pinch,” he said. “The globe is now facing a pandemic of inflation. My government will bring a strong clarity to helping New Zealanders through these tough economic times.”

Hipkins remained tight-lipped on what any changes would be but it is widely expected that the RNZ-TVNZ merger will be put on the back burner along with possibly the social insurance scheme the Government is working on. There could also be changes to three waters, although it is already legislated. There will likely be others.

When asked about his commitment to the Treaty of Waitangi he demurred, indicating that he considered ‘co-governance’ to be a catchphrase which can mean many different things.

“Look, goodness me, that’s quite a big question and I will set out more thoughts on that in the coming days, there are going to be a few opportunities for me to set that out.

Stuff Carmel Sepuloni has been confirmed as the deputy prime minister in Chris Hipkins' Government.

“I think there is an uncertainty in New Zealanders around what we mean when we're talking about co-governance. I want to make sure that in each context, we're very clear about what we mean. And I acknowledge that that hasn't always been clear.”

Hipkins travels to Ratana, the birthplace of a Māori spiritual movement with close historical ties to Labour, with outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday.

The annual pilgrimage for Labour leaders is resuming post-Covid this year.

He will also travel to Waitangi in February.

As the Labour caucus gathered around Parliament on Sunday, its members were clearly buoyed by the new leadership. Despite the massive affection and respect the caucus had for Jacinda Ardern, an air of quiet desperation had gripped the party late last year.

A number of MPs said that they were astonished at the energy and verve Hipkins taking over had injected into the caucus, especially after the clear desperation of many MPs in Napier in the immediate aftermath of Ardern’s resignation.

While congratulating Hipkins on his new job, Opposition leader Christopher Luxon wasted no time before associating Hipkins with the Ardern regime.

David white stuff.co.nz National Party leader Christopher Luxon says the change in Labour leadership is too little too late.

“New Zealanders need more than a change in Labour leadership. They need a National government that gets things done,” Luxon said.

“Chris Hipkins has been part of a government that has utterly failed to deliver.”

The next few weeks will see Hipkins reshuffle his caucus and set about repairing Labour’s fortunes in the polls.

Hipkins and Luxon will have their first face-off when Parliament returns from summer recess on February 14th.