'We're doing too much': Chris Hipkins prepares to cut Government policies

The incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins speaks after being confirmed as Jacinda Ardern's replacement, alongside his deputy PM Carmel Sepuloni.

Labour leader Chris Hipkins has completed the Monday media round, traditionally a series of back-to-back interviews for the prime minister.

Hipkins says he will announce a refocus of Government policy in the weeks ahead.

Labour’s ministers and MPs will be meeting with Hipkins over the coming days, as he prepared a reshuffle of Cabinet and ministerial portfolios.

Chris Hipkins revealed he first spoke to Jacinda Ardern about the possibility of her resignation late last year, and she gave him an early heads up in January that she would step down.

Kua puta te ihu o Chris Hipkins i te hurihanga arapāho o te Mane, i tōna tikanga he uiuinga mutunga kore ki te pirimia.

Hei ngā wiki e kainamu ana, mā Chris e tauākī mēnā rānei ka arotahi kē atu ngā kaupapa here a te Kāwanatanga.

Ka hui ngā minita a Reipa, rātou ko ngā MP ki a Chris hei ngā rangi e haere ake nei, he whakarite nōna i te Kāhui Minita, me ngā haepapa a ngā minita.

Kua hura ake i a Chris Hipkins tāna oroko kōrerotanga ki a Jacinda Ardern mō tana tūponotanga tāokinga i te hiku o te tau kua hori, ka mutu, i whakamōhio wawe atu ki a ia i te Hānuere ka whakawātea ia i te tūranga

Incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins says the public can expect significant policy changes from his government, which will be announced in the weeks ahead.

However, Hipkins is refusing to say what those changes could look like, adding that he won’t make “policy on the fly”. But he said he would “take a ruler” to every minister’s proposal, to cut anything that wasn’t a priority.

Hipkins also left the door open to making some even bigger changes to core policy such as tax and superannuation, after the next election.

But for now, he said the Government would stick to commitments made by outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. She had said there would be no Capital Gains Tax or change to the superannuation age.

READ MORE:

* Chris Hipkins reorients Labour towards fighting 'pandemic of inflation'

* Jacinda Ardern will need 'more ongoing protection than any PM in NZ's history' - expert

* Chris Hipkins looks for formal backing from Labour MPs for leader



Hipkins said there would be some leadership differences between him and Ardern, but any changes to key policy such as tax would be given plenty of pre-warning.

“We're different people, we've got a different style,” he told The AM Show.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins say she will reassess Government priorities.

Hipkins is also sticking to the timetable of Ardern’s priorities and portfolio reshuffle.

Last year, Ardern said she had asked her ministers to reassess their priorities – and said some plans would be scrapped. Ardern also indicated a reshuffle was due for early this year.

Hipkins said he was aware late last year that Ardern was considering whether to continue as prime minister, but he wasn’t sure if it was purely because “everyone was tired” at the time.

He said he was given a week’s notice before Ardern announced her resignation on Thursday.

Ardern said the full Cabinet wasn’t told until early Thursday morning, before she spoke to reporters that afternoon.

On Sunday, Hipkins was endorsed to be Labour’s leader – with no one standing against him for the leadership. He confirmed Carmel Sepuloni would be deputy prime minister.

The Governor General would officially swear in both ministers on Wednesday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins will be sworn in on Wednesday.

What will change?

Hipkins said “everything” was up for review, as he stressed that the next few months would be focused on the cost of living and inflation.

But he also paid significant attention to “co-governance”, which he raised across most media interviews on Monday morning.

The role of “co-governance” in the Three Waters reforms had “confused” and even “scared” people, he said.

Hipkins didn’t think many people knew what Three Waters was about, and said the term “co-governance” had become meaningless as well.

“The public feel we're doing too much too fast,” he said.

Over the coming days, he said he would discuss priorities with ministers. The RNZ-TVNZ merger was also raised often, as well as income insurance. He didn’t confirm those policies would be scrapped, but said he would “take a ruler” to them.

“I’m not going to predict or pre-empt discussions that are yet to be had,” he told Newstalk ZB, TVNZ, and others.

Hipkins was set to meet with Cabinet on Wednesday, to hold his first post-Cabinet press conference later that day.