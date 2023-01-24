Chris Hipkins on show as Jacinda Ardern has final act as prime minister at Rātana Pā

For her final act as prime minister, Jacinda Ardern will travel with Labour leader Chris Hipkins on Tuesday to Rātana Pā, the home of the Rātana Church and political movement.

Following her resignation on Thursday, Ardern said she would step down as soon as Labour had elected a new leader – and the governor-general had granted them their warrant.

Hipkins is set to receive his warrant on Wednesday, and on Monday took over a modern tradition of the prime minister, by appearing across radio and television during a slot reserved for interviewing the PM.

1 NEWS Chris Hipkins did the Monday morning media rounds for the first time on January 23.

But Ardern confirmed she would attend the annual Rātana celebrations as prime minister, a tradition stretching back to the late 1920s.

It would be her last public appearance as the prime minister.

Rātana holds special significance to the Labour Party.

Each January, followers of Te Haahi Rātana and politicians from across Parliament travel to Rātana, to celebrate the birthday of the prophet, Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana​, who founded the faith. He was born on January 25, 1873​.

The alliance between Labour and Rātana stretches back to the early days of both Te Haahi Rātana and the Labour Party.

From the 1930s, Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana harnessed the power of his church to influence Parliament, setting out to have Rātana members win the Māori electorates. When they succeeded, he instructed the Rātana MPs to support Labour and, at the time, leader of the Opposition Michael Joseph Savage.

Labour had won the support of Rātana back in the 1930s, because some of its policy focused on Māori had been co-designed with followers of Rātana.

Supplied Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana was the founder of the Rātana Church.

Savage, who went on to become the first Labour prime minister, is still often quoted and fondly remembered by the current generation of Labour MPs, especially Ardern. A photo of him used to sit behind her desk.

And so Ardern will travel to Rātana this Tuesday, to complete her final act as prime minister, before handing over the reins to Hipkins the next morning.

This (usually) annual political hīkoi to Rātana has not happened since 2020.

In 2021, the church did not invite politicians as it sought to keep that year’s celebrations for followers only. And in 2022, all in-person celebrations were cancelled due to Covid-19.

All of the parliamentary parties were expected to arrive at Rātana on Tuesday, ahead of Wednesday's ceremonies to mark Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana’s birthday.

In 2018, Ardern’s trips to Rātana saw huge excitement. Church leaders offered her special speaking rights, and also a name for her then yet-to-be-born daughter, suggesting Te Waru – signifying the eighth day of November, when the Rātana Church was founded in 1918. Ardern later returned that year, for the century celebrations.

As well as farewelling Ardern, this year’s Rātana celebrations also offer the opportunity to assess incoming prime minister Chris Hipkins’ and Opposition leader Christopher Luxon’s commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks to media during centenary celebrations at Rātana Church on November 7, 2018.

Hipkins was quizzed on Sunday about Te Tiriti.

He said he was “committed to a strong partnership between the Crown and Māori”.

However, he tripped up when asked what the three articles of Te Tiriti were, getting the first two – kāwanatanga and tino rangatiratanga – but missing the third, which centres around citizenship.

Luxon was able to name the three articles later that day.

In recent interviews, Hipkins has also signalled his approach to co-governance may change.

He said the country appeared “confused” and “scared” by the current discussion on co-governance, although he said it had worked successfully across multiple governments.

Te Tiriti and co-design, or co-governance, is also a complex issue for Luxon.

If he becomes prime minister in 2023, he will almost certainly need to govern alongside ACT. In recent weeks, the ACT Party has called Te Tiriti “an issue” and promised to rally against most forms of co-governance as it prepares for the election.