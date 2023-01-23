Jacinda Ardern started thinking about resigning last year, Chris Hipkins says

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says she is stepping down before the 2023 election.

Chris Hipkins revealed he first spoke to Jacinda Ardern about the possibility of her resignation late last year, and she gave him an early heads up in January that she would step down.

Kua hura ake i a Chris Hipkins tāna oroko kōrerotanga ki a Jacinda Ardern mō tana tūponotanga tāokinga i te hiku o te tau kua hori, ka mutu, i whakamōhio wawe atu ki a ia i te Hānuere ka whakawātea ia i te tūranga.

Jacinda Ardern had been considering stepping down as prime minister for at least a month, before she announced her resignation.

Labour’s new leader Chris Hipkins, who will be sworn in as prime minister on Wednesday, revealed he had been given an early heads up that Ardern would step down.

During interviews on Monday morning, he said Ardern first floated her resignation with him in December.

She announced on Thursday she would step down as prime minister by February 7 at the latest, however the quick selection of Hipkins as her replacement would mean she would step down even sooner. She said she would eventually leave Parliament altogether in April.

Hipkins told Today FM that Ardern talked to him about resigning just before the year came to and end.

Jacinda Ardern is stepping down as prime minister, with Chris Hipkins set to take over.

“We did have a conversation just before Christmas about the fact that she was going to take some time over the summer holidays just to think about, as she said, whether she had ‘enough in the tank’ to keep going. That was the first moment,” he said.

However, he said he wasn’t sure how serious she was. About a week before going public with her news, Hipkins said Ardern confirmed with him that she’d made a decision.

When she spoke to him last year, Hipkins said he thought she – like many around Parliament – was just tired after a long year.

“Everyone was pretty tired,” he said.

“If she had come back and said ‘right, I’m in. I’m all good’, then she would have had my full support. I didn’t spend my time over summer plotting and scheming or doing anything like that.”

Ardern said many of her ministers and MPs didn’t know about her resignation plan until just a few hours before she announced it to the public.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Clarke Gayford joins partner Ardern as she announces her resignation.

During her resignation speech, she said she had spent the summer looking for the energy to continue in the role for another four years. She concluded, “I have not been able to do that.”

“I know what this job takes, and I know that I no longer have enough in the tank to do it justice. It is that simple.”

She made the announcement during Labour’s caucus retreat last week, telling her Cabinet colleague at 7.30am that morning. She said she then told the entire caucus, before holding a news conference at 1pm.