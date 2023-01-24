What is Rātana? The pā that brings together faith and politics

Tahupotiki Wiremu Ratana was the founder of the Ratana Church.

Hundreds of people and politicians from across Parliament travel to Rātana, a small pā between Whanganui and Bulls, every January.

The pā is home to the Rātana Church, a movement started by Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana about a century ago.

He became known as te māngai, or the moutpiece of God. Originally, he encouraged followers to join and follow other Christian churches.

But eventually, as Rātana became increasingly vocal about political issues and breaches of Māori rights, he found himself in disagreements with the churches.

His profile grew during the 1918 flu epidemic, which was devastating for Māori communities. He became known as a healer during the pandemic, after his son Ōmeka recovered from serious illness.

Why do politicians visit in January?

Followers of Te Haahi Rātana and politicians from across Parliament travel to Rātana, to celebrate the birthday of the prophet, Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana​, who founded the faith. He was born on January 25, 1873​.

Although politicians tend to stay at Rātana for just one day, the celebration lasts an entire week.

This year, politicians are visiting on Tuesday ahead of the major church celebrations on Wednesday.

Politics and Rātana

From the 1930s, Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana harnessed the power of his church to influence Parliament, setting out to have Rātana members win the Māori electorates. When they succeeded, he instructed the Rātana MPs to support Labour and, at the time, leader of the Opposition Michael Joseph Savage.

DAVID UNWIN/STUFF Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters and National's Simon Bridges lay out competing visions at the annual Rātana celebrations in 2019.

Labour had won the support of Rātana back in the 1930s, because some of its policy focused on Māori had been co-designed with followers of Rātana.

That was the start of a powerful alliance between Rātana and Labour.

The week includes concerts, food, and political speeches.

Although the political relationship started with Labour, parties from across Parliament now visit Rātana.

Their speeches tend to be the start of the political year, as politicians return after their summer break.