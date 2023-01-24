'The greatest privilege of my life': Jacinda Ardern makes her last speech as PM

'It's time for the new team,' outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern answers questions from media at Rātana Pā.

Jacinda Ardern said being prime minister was the “greatest privilege of my life”, as she made her final speech as leader of New Zealand.

Ardern said she was ready to be a backbench MP and step back from the “centre” of politics, during her last formal engagement in the top job.

She was welcomed on to Rātana Pā for the second day of the week-long festivities, which are typically the first major political event for the year.

Ardern praised the incoming leadership, Chris Hipkins and Carmel Sepuloni.

“I can say hand on heart this is a group of exceptional people who have the privilege of leading New Zealand. I never did this job alone. I did it alongside these wonderful servants to New Zealand and I leave knowing you are in the best of hands,” she said.

She also talked down concerns her resignation had much to do with the huge levels of abuse and vitriol she faced as leader.

“Empathy and kindness, that is what the majority of Aotearoa New Zealand has shown to me,” she said during the short speech.

“I leave with a greater love of Aotearoa and its people than when I started.”

Being prime minister had been the “greatest privilege of my life”, she said.

Speaking ahead of her speech, Ardern wouldn’t comment on a prior speech made by National Party leader Christopher Luxon, where he reaffirmed that his party did not support co-governance and said New Zealand had had an “immature” and divisive discussion on the issue.

“That's now a matter for the incoming leader of the Labour Party and the incoming prime minister,” she said.

“I’ll share a few thoughts today but more words of thanks then commentary on politics, and you won't find me commentating on domestic politics. I've had my time and it's now for the new team.”

She had given Chris Hipkins, who is expected to be appointed by the governor general as prime minister on Wednesday, some advice in their two-hour car ride from Wellington to the event near Whanganui. But she wouldn’t go into detail about what that advice was.

“This is for him to carve out his own space, be his own leader. This is now for him,” she said.

Ardern said she still had duties to perform as an MP but wouldn’t be “in the centre” of politics.

“That's for a new team now and I wish them only the best,” she said.

Ardern also tried to water down concerns her resignation had much to do with the huge levels of abuse and vitriol she faced as leader.

“I've experienced such love, compassion, empathy and kindness ... that has been my predominant experience,” she said.