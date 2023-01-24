Chris Hipkins uses first official event as incoming PM to tell story of co-governance at local park

Chris Hipkins marking his first official event at Rātana.

Incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins opened his first official event laying out a challenge over co-governance, saying political leaders have the option of exploiting fear “for political advantage, or we can seek to eliminate it”, while further signalling a rollback of unpopular policies.

Hipkins used his speech at Rātana to tell a story of co-governance at a local park as a child in a time “when Treaty settlements were a point of significant debate for non Māori New Zealand”.

“Te Whiti Park and its future were a subject of some of that debate,” leading him as a child to wonder if he could still play sport there if the park became part of a Treaty settlement.

”I can tell you the Te Whiti Park has been part of a co-governance arrangement for a long time,” Hipkins said.

“Every Saturday morning, more young New Zealanders of all ethnicities play sport there than ever before.”

Hipkins said there had often been too much uncertainty and misunderstanding in the relationship between Māori and non Māori.

“In an environment of misunderstanding and uncertainty, it is easy for fear to be cultivated.”

He said political leaders have two options – exploit the fear, or seek to eliminate it.

“Māori, non Māori we are all in this together. He waka eke noa.”

He then moved the speech to rolling back policies, saying some paddle faster than others and “sometimes you need to take a moment so that everyone can catch up”.

“But we should never allow our relationship to be characterised by fear.”

“I want to restate the Labour Party's commitments to you, that as long as we are here, and as long as we are the government, we will seek to bring New Zealanders together, we will seek to move forward as a country and a spirit of unity.”

Earlier on Tuesday, Luxon blamed the Government for creating a “divisive and immature conversation”.

“Co-governance has been messily handled and explained by this Government because they haven’t been up front on such a big constitutional issue,” he said.

People and politicians from across Parliament travel to Rātana, a small pā between Whanganui and Bulls, every January. It generally is the opening political event of the year.

During the speech Hipkins made three commitments – to come back every year (which usually happens anyway), to improve his te reo, and for his party to bring New Zealanders together.

A ‘bittersweet moment’ with outgoing prime minister Jacinda Ardern

Hipkins headed into what he described as a "bittersweet moment" – sharing his first official event as incoming prime minister at Rātana with Jacinda Ardern's last as prime minister.

Ardern also revealed to media some advice she told Hipkins the day before he takes the top job.

“You do you,” she said.

“This is for him to carve out his own space, be his own leader. This is now for him.

“I’ve had my time, it’s time for the new team,” she said.

This year marks the 150th birthday of founder Tahupōtiki Wiremu Rātana.

“I think it does speak to the importance of the relationship between the Labour Party and Rātana,” Hipkins said.

“I've been coming here for nearly 20 years now. My first visit was in 2004, when Helen Clark was the prime minister, and it's always been a really positive, upbeat way to start the political year.”

Improving his te reo Māori is at the top of his to-do list, Hipkins said, promising to return to Rātana each year “as long as I had the privilege of this leadership role”.