Rātana mission complete for Christopher Luxon, but outshone by Chris Hipkins

ANALYSIS: The annual trek to Rātana was a contrast of Chrises: believing different things and making different points, while also having different objectives from the day.

For Christopher Luxon it was mission accomplished, although not particularly well. One of the things that he will have to work on is the fact that a lot of his speeches sound either like a basic stump speech with ‘insert name/sector/audience here’ or they come across as some sort of politics 101 primer.

His speech at Rātana was a bit of both, a staid explanation of how National believes in equality of opportunity, not outcomes. That’s all well and good, but Rātana is a politically aware audience.

His main objective was, however, achieved. He was there to emphasise the fact that National did not support co-governance before also explaining that was because New Zealand had one government and so on. And he made clear that while delivering service to and lifting Māori up was of great importance to him, doing it through co-governance arrangements was not how the Nats would do it.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and incoming Labour leader and Prime Minister Chris Hipkins enjoy the celebrations at Ratana Pa.

There’s no doubt it's a tough gig for a National Party leader. Rātana is Labour’s party (or is it vice versa?) and the National Party often seems to be there more out of respect and fairness than anything else.

But Luxon said his piece, defended it and stuck closely to his lines.

The other interesting dynamic was David Seymour. ACT chose not to attend Rātana this year, basically because Seymour said it was a Labour love-in and so little point in turning up.

This is perhaps a part of ACT’s evolution as it shifts from being the anti-Jacinda (or what she stood for at least) to being the anti-Labour. Seymour also gets to say that he didn’t turn up because he thought it was pointless. For many ACT supporters, and potential supporters, co-governance and Treaty of Waitangi issues are significant – the party is a constitutionally conservative, one-law-for-all party, and Seymour not showing up sent a signal to supporters.

Chris Hipkins, meanwhile, in his first major speech, gave an excellent account of himself. After being a little wooden to start with he warmed up into it. He was straight up about the fact that he didn’t speak te reo and that while he would seek to improve he didn’t try to be someone that he wasn't. He spoke about how the local Marae was a mysterious place he didn't go into until he was in his 20s. Many Pākehā New Zealanders would be in the same position.

As he warmed up he told a fascinating story about the park near where he grew up, Te Whiti park near Waterloo in the Hutt Valley, and how when growing up in the 1980s and 1990s there was worry among Pākehā that they might not be allowed to play sport there anymore (as a result of a Treaty settlement). He said that the stream that ran next to the park has been co-governed for a very long time now, and that the clubrooms are better than ever.

The message was about fear and about the fact that co-governance is a very misunderstood thing, and mostly didn’t mean what was claimed for it.

Yet at the same time, it certainly did not include any indication or big defence of Three Waters for example. It appears that, on early reading, Hipkins main aim is to put the co-governance genie, released by the politically disastrous Three Waters process, back in its box.

Whether he succeeds we will find out over the coming days and weeks, but even taking some heat out of the issue will be helpful for Labour.

The newly elevated Hipkins is also going to put the spotlight much more firmly back on Luxon, both in style and substance. No-one expected Luxon to be Ardern, or to out-communicate her. But Hipkins is a whole other matter. It isn’t old vs new, it’s new vs new.

Comparisons and more heat will now come on Luxon. Hipkins is a far more experienced operator and won’t be afraid to dust him up.

Rātana is a hiding for nothing for National politicians. Often their genuine political views are simply not compatible with the aspirations of the Labour-aligned Rātana movement. But Luxon will need to start doing a bit better than delivering pols 101 primers.