Could Three Waters be on the chopping block? Here's what Prime Minister Chris Hipkins could do

Chris Hipkins did the Monday morning media rounds for the first time on January 23.

ANALYSIS: Prime Minister Chris Hipkins could scrap the contentious Three Waters reforms when he sets out to redraw the Labour Government’s priorities in the coming weeks. But it would come at a cost.

The overhaul and centralisation of the country’s drinking, waste, and storm water systems has become one of the Government’s most contentious policies, bogged down by opposition to a co-governance arrangement between the local government and Māori contained within it.

Many commentators have deemed the reforms high on the list of policies set to be scotched by Hipkins as he looks to “re-prioritise, refresh, and refocus” the Government’s work.

But law has been passed and considerable money spent. Hipkins also hasn’t sworn off the reforms, or co-governance, though he has made suggestion the latter might be slowed down.

So what are the new prime minister’s options?

Scrap and replace outright

An outright U-turn on the Three Waters reforms is what both the ACT Party and right-wing pressure group the Taxpayers’ Union have advocated for. The National Party has promised to repeal the Government’s Three Waters legislation, opposing both the centralisation of water assets and co-governance.

In a way, it’s not too late to do so. One of three laws bringing the reforms into effect has passed, and the creation of four new water entities to take over the management of water services from local councils is not expected to occur until July 2024.

An alternative scheme for improving water services has been proposed by some 27 councils, and backed by Auckland and Christchurch mayors Wayne Brown and Phil Mauger, that could provide a framework for an alternative way forward.

But this would be seen as a major back down by the Government, on a project it no doubt believes in, and would come at quite a cost: a national transition unit has been set up, appointments have been made, and applications are in for the Government’s $2.5 billion “better off” fund being offered to councils.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Is Three Waters on the chopping block? Prime Minister Chris Hipkins gave his first post-Cabinet press conference on Wednesday, but gave nothing away.

Hit pause on the reforms

Pumping the brakes on the reforms until after the election could take the heat out of the issue, and allow the Labour Government to renew its mandate for reform if it wins on October 14.

The Government has already tried to make a strong case for reforming water services, and it could persist with this in the meantime. In theory, it should be easy for voters to see the need: burst water and wastewater pipes are a frequent woe in Wellington, and dirty, discoloured water emerges from taps across the country.

Hipkins could take up Local Government New Zealand’s suggestion that the inclusion of stormwater services in the new water entities be delayed, and ask for further work to be done on this.

But if co-governance is the major sticking point for Hipkins, one option could be sending this part of the reform back to the drawing board for reconsideration.

Chris McKeen People gathered in Pukekohe to protest against the implementation of the Three Waters proposal. (file photo)

Such a move would allow the Government to better develop and explain its vision for these governance arrangements – or give Hipkins wiggle room to defer the issue to a later date.

“I don’t intend to go back and revisit co-governance arrangements that have already been put in place,” he said on Wednesday.

“But where there are decisions still to be made, then yes, we will make sure that we do that in a way that New Zealanders understand what we're doing, and why we're doing it.”

Remove ‘co-governance’ from water entities

Hipkins would have to unwind a portion of the Government’s recently passed law to remove co-governance from the Three Waters reforms.

The Water Services Entities Act, passed under urgency at the end of 2022, requires in legislation that the regional representative groups, which has oversight of the professional board that managed a public waster entity, are made up of both mana whenua and council representatives.

This portion of the Act would presumably need to be repealed if Hipkins wanted to do away with it. This could be done in the second piece of legislation yet to be passed, the Water Services Legislation Bill, which looks to change various laws including the already passed Water Services Entities Act.

But there’s been no indication Hipkins has an appetite for doing this, so far, and it would also amount to a backdown on a commitment to Māori – a controversial move in itself.

Proceed accordingly

Three Waters may just be too important and too far progressed for a change of direction. It’s also possible the opposition to it will subside as the reforms progress – water services weren’t exactly a hot-button political issue before the Government embarked on these reforms.

Hipkins could instead tweak how the Government presents the policy. It’s broadly expected that in an upcoming Cabinet reshuffle Kieran McAnulty will take on the local government portfolio from Nanaia Mahuta, who has become a lightning rod for criticism of the reforms.

A new face and a new way of talking about Three Waters and co-governance may be seen as enough to get past the difficulty the project has posed.