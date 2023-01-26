Chris Hipkins as PM could sway 12% of voters, new poll suggests

Chris Hipkins has hosted his first post-cabinet press conference as prime minister.

As Chris Hipkins enters day two of his prime ministership, new polling data suggests his taking of the 9th floor Beehive office could revive Labour’s electoral fortunes against a resurgent centre-right bloc of National and ACT.

Another poll showed the top issue New Zealanders want their new prime minister to address is the cost of living, a problem Hipkins has made sure to tell voters is his number one priority.

According to a Horizon Research Poll obtained by Stuff, Hipkins’ elevation to prime minister could sway the vote of 480,000 people, or 12% of New Zealanders.

Those polled were asked if a change of prime minister would make them more likely or less likely to vote Labour at 2023 election and 12% said it would depend on who the new prime minister was.

Overall, 13% would be less likely to vote for Labour with a change of prime minister, while 9% said they would more be more likely to vote for Labour at the next election.

The majority, 58%, said a change in prime minister would make no difference.

Effectively the result suggests that the change of prime ministership creates enough uncertainty to make the election up for grabs.

The polling period was from January 19-21. Hipkins was confirmed as the sole nominee to replace Ardern on Saturday, January 21. He was voted in by his caucus on January 22.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins delivering his first post-Cabinet press conference in the Beehive Theatrette.

Labour’s party support had been largely dropping across publicly available polling since its highs during the peak of Covid-19, sitting at 31.7% in a Taxpayers’ Union – Curia Poll earlier this month, while a 1News Kantar Public Poll had Labour at 33% in December.

Of those who voted for Labour in 2020 – the election which saw the ‘red wave’ give 50% of the party vote and 46 electorate seats to Labour – 14% were more likely to vote Labour as a result of the change, while 12% were less likely.

The poll was of 1068 respondents aged 18 and over, weighted by age, gender, ethnicity, employment status, education level and party voted for in the 2020 general election. The maximum margin of error was +/- 3.1%.

Former prime minister Jacinda Ardern announced last Thursday in Napier she intended to resign, saying she no longer had anything left in the tank.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Chris Hipkins being sworn in as the new prime minister at Government House with Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni on Wednesday.

Top issues facing New Zealanders

Another Horizon Research survey found cost of living was the top issue New Zealanders wanted the new prime minister to address, followed by health, crime and the economy overall.

Hipkins promised on Wednesday to “reprioritise, refresh and refocus” the Government’s work, signalling policy change to come. He said tackling the cost of living and inflation was the “right and immediate focus” for his Government.

”It’s the number one issue that we’re facing as a country, and therefore it will be the number one priority area of focus for the Government.”

Hipkins said the cost of living had an impact “on just about every other one of the issues that New Zealanders will care about”.

“I have a lifelong commitment to quality public services for New Zealanders – health, education, making sure that we have housing.

“We still have a housing crisis that we’re working our way through. We’ve seen significant population growth and we haven’t got the right number of houses to keep up with that.

"That’s never going to turn around overnight, but we’re making good progress.”

Top issues New Zealanders want addressed by the new PM:

Cost of living (72%)

Health (61%)

Crime (58%)

The economy overall (54%)

Housing (53%)

Education (43%)

Equity – the gap between rich and poor (38%)

Child poverty (37%)

Climate change (35%)

Improving the quality of life (33%)

The top issue for ACT and Labour voters was the cost of living (82% and 71% respectively), National voters’ top issue was crime (74%) and Green Party voters’ top issue was climate change (76%).

The poll on top issues was conducted by Horizon between January 19 to 20, with 886 respondents and weighted on age, gender, party vote in 2020, education, ethnicity and employment to represent the New Zealand population aged 18 or over. The maximum margin of error was +/- 3.3%.