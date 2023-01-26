Chris Hipkins urged to dump 'controversial' projects during meeting with Auckland CEOs

In his first outing as the country’s new leader, Hipkins said the Government was getting “closer to business”.

Auckland Business Chamber boss Simon Bridges says the new prime minister appears to have impressed the country’s top bosses.

On his first outing as prime minister, Chris Hipkins met with high-powered chief executives in Auckland. The meeting was designed to show that a Hipkins-led Government is “open for business” and aware of the importance of New Zealand’s biggest city, Hipkins said.

Bridges, a former National Party leader, organised the meeting with chief executives from most of the big banks, Fonterra, power companies, Auckland Airport, Sky City, and broadcasters NZME and TVNZ.

After leaving the meeting, Bridges was complementary of the new prime minister. He said it was a “refreshing” discussion, and was optimistic the Government would drop “controversial” projects and open up for more immigration.

READ MORE:

* Chris Hipkins as PM could sway 12% of voters, new poll suggests

* What we learnt on key issues from Chris Hipkins' first show as prime minister

* Prime Minister Chris Hipkins promises cost-of-living pressures are the 'number one' priority



“Look, he hasn't put a foot wrong so far. From a business perspective, we got a really clear sense that it's back to basics on issues we agree are the ones that matter. And that is the need... to clear away a few controversial things,” Bridges said.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins meets with Simon Bridges and CEOs from various Auckland-based companies.

Asked what those controversial things were, Bridges named the RNZ-TVNZ merger, Three Waters, and income insurance.

“They really are at the top of the list. At a difficult economic time, those sorts of things should either be on the back burner or frankly, from a business perspective, canned.”

Hipkins started the meeting with a comment on immigration and education, and acknowledging Covid-19.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has met with CEOs in Auckland, during his first outing as prime minister.

On labour market issues, Hipkins said he knew it was “the number one issue” impacting business – but he said opening immigration further was not the only solution.

He also acknowledged the extra burden Auckland carried during pandemic restrictions.

As the former Covid-19 response minister, he started the meeting by noting how much had changed for the region over the past year.

Less than a year ago, Auckland still faced significant restrictions and had only recently exited lockdowns and border restrictions.

Hipkins was sworn in as prime minister on Wednesday, during a ceremony at Government House after Jacinda Ardern formally tendered her resignation to Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro.

When Hipkins was first named as Labour’s pick to take over from Ardern, there were questions about whether he had deep enough connections to Auckland – being “a boy from the Hutt” and a career politician.

Since 1999, every prime minister who has won an election has been from Auckland.

During his first post-Cabinet press conference as prime minister, Hipkins reiterated that his focus would be set firmly on inflation and the cost of living.

He said other Government projects may need to be scrapped, to prioritise cost of living measures.