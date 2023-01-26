Cabinet reshuffle: Health Minister Andrew Little 'very happy' in role

Andrew Little says he is happy to stick it out as the health minister, arguably one of the toughest gigs in politics, as Prime Minister Chris Hipkins meets with Labour MPs to allocate portfolios and set up his Cabinet ahead of a reshuffle next week.

Hipkins promised to “refresh, repriotise and refocus” the Government to “bread and butter” issues in his first day in the job on Wednesday, where he also pledged his commitment to “quality public services” in health, education and housing.

Little said he was very happy in the health portfolio, but would do whatever Hipkins asked of him. Health is also slated to be a key election issue, and Little is an experienced senior minister, but health is widely considered an area where the Government may want a reset.

“I take the view that it is the Prime Minister's call in allocation of portfolios and I am available for whatever Chris Hipkins wants,” he said.

READ MORE:

* Chris Hipkins formally sworn in as new prime minister

* Chris Hipkins to be New Zealand's next prime minister, Carmel Sepuloni deputy prime minister

* Can New Zealand's most diverse ever cabinet improve representation of women and minorities in general?



Little has also had a sometimes fractious relationship with much of the workforce – including nurses who are heading to the employment court over their pay equity claim. Growing demand in the health system – and the dangers this poses to patients – dominated headlines for much of last year.

National has promised to reverse the health reforms, the Government’s programme to centralise healthcare, as well as focus on Māori health, should it win the election.

Interest groups have continued to call for more funding and support despite Labour pouring an extra $13.2 billion went into health in the last budget – a third of all new spending – and increasing health expenditure since it took office in 2017.

Tom Lee/Stuff Health Minister Andrew Little says he is very happy in the job. (File photo)

Sarah Dalton, chief executive of the Association of Salaried Medical Specialists, said Little alongside associate health ministers Dr Ayesha Verrall and Peeni Henare were a “great team” and there was still more to be done in the reforms.

Verrall, who was catapulted to Jacinda Ardern’s Cabinet in 2020, is an infectious diseases' physician who was a member of the union and has clout with clinicians, she said.

Paul Goulter, chief executive of the New Zealand Nurses Organisation,​ was pleased Hipkins had made it clear health would be a priority, and nurses were pleased with the number of announcements before Christmas, including adding international nurses and midwives to the ‘green list’ which allows them immediate residency.

But how the Government handled long-standing understaffing and workforce planning issues, exacerbated by the pandemic and New Zealand’s reliance on overseas-trained nurses, would be key.

“What we are hearing is that this [workforce pressure] is an exceptional event and it just goes on and on,” he said. “People are definitely fatigued, they’re stressed.”

“Nothing about that can be done in the short term without addressing the long term failings of successive governments.”