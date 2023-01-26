Lowest paid workers feeling 'acute' pressure, says Hipkins, as minimum wage decision nears

Chris Hipkins speaks to media at Auckland Business Chamber on his first full day as prime minister.

A decision will be made in “a few weeks” on the minimum wage adjustment, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said in Auckland on Thursday.

Hipkins was asked on his first full day in the top job if the Government had looked at slowing the growth of the minimum wage to take pressure off business, while considering a potential impact on inflation.

“We've got to acknowledge that actually our lowest paid workers, minimum wage workers, are really feeling the acute pressure from the rising cost of living,” Hipkins said.

“There is a balance here... to make sure that we're supporting people whose budgets are squeezed, to make sure their incomes are rising so that they can keep up with the rising cost of living.”

He said the decision was coming up in a few weeks.

“We'll get advice on that. We'll make a decision, and we'll communicate those, but I'm not going to get ahead of what will be a Cabinet conversation, as there is every year.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood said in October he expected to receive advice on the minimum wage shortly.

Workplace Relations Minister Michael Wood​ told Stuff in October he expected to get advice “shortly” on whether to increase the minimum wage.

An announcement was made in February 2022 about the following April 2022 rise to the current $21.20 per hour. The starting out and training minimum wage increased from $16 to $16.96. Labour’s 2020 election promise was to continue to increase the minimum wage.

“We go through a standard process each year when I receive formal advice... and I take a recommendation to Cabinet,” Wood said, with a spokesperson saying at the time that advice should be arriving in the next month or so.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Auckland Chamber of Commerce CEO Simon Bridges with Prime Minister Chris Hipkins after a meeting with business leaders in Auckland.

Auckland Chamber of Commerce CEO and former National leader Simon Bridges, who hosted Hipkins on Thursday at a business roundtable, said the minimum wage did not specifically come up, but added there was a clear sense that, “we need more workers for our tourism sector, for our agri-sector, and for a bunch of others”.

“There'll obviously always be politics around a minimum wage. It wasn't part of the discussion. That doesn't mean it's unimportant.

“All New Zealanders, whether they’re small business people or anything else for that matter, understand that if you're working on the lowest wage, it's not easy, there will always be a desire to see more.

“It's also true that businesses are facing unprecedented costs, issues,” Bridges said.

1 NEWS In his first outing as the country’s new leader, Hipkins said the Government was getting “closer to business”.

“We just want to be a bit careful about that going forward given the high inflation.”

The hourly minimum wage has risen every year since 1997 except for 2013, when it was unchanged. Increases had ranged from 25c to $1.20 an hour.