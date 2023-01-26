Jacinda Ardern out and about on her first day after resignation

Mt Albert MP Jacinda Ardern the day after resigning as prime minister.

Mt Albert MP Jacinda Ardern was out and about on a sunny Wellington day on Thursday, enjoying her first day freed from the demands of being prime minister.

Ardern, who handed her resignation to the Governor-General on Wednesday morning, did not stray far from the Beehive, however.

She was spotted at the Mojo Cafe within Defence House, at the rear of Parliament, with her former chief of staff Raj Nahna and three others.

On leaving the cafe, the group took a photo together.

Dan Eaton, the national security policy director at the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, stopped to take the photo for them as he passed by.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ardern walks with her former chief of staff Raj Nahna near Parliament on Thursday.

As always, Ardern was accompanied by the police’s diplomatic protection service. Two officers stood by as she spent time in the cafe.

Ardern was also spotted walking along Wellington’s Lyall Bay on Wednesday afternoon after leaving Parliament for the last time as prime minister.

STUFF Applause and hugs as Jacinda Ardern leaves Parliament for the last time as prime minister.

Mitch Alison, a creative strategist, posted a photo of Ardern and his daughter on the beach together.

“After a massive morning, she still took the time to have a chat, and take a selfie with my daughter,” he said.

Ardern will remain the MP for the Mt Albert electorate until April, before leaving Parliament altogether.