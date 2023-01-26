Green MP Julie Anne Genter will contest Wellington's Rongotai electorate

Green MP Julie Anne Genter is the first candidate to announce a run for Wellington’s Rongotai electorate at the October election – when retiring MP Paul Eagle will vacate the seat.

“The fact there’s not an incumbent MP standing, the Greens want to take a bit more of a serious shot than we have in the past. That’s why we selected early,” she said on Thursday afternoon.

Housing issues and climate change would be particularly important issues in Rongotai which has a high proportion of renters and the second-highest Green party vote in the country, she said.

Genter is a list MP, but this is not her first electorate run. She contested the Mt Albert by-election in 2017, finishing a distant second to former Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and stood in Epsom before that.

“So many of the issues we’ve been campaigning on are really relevant in Rongotai – action on climate change, better public transport to produce lower emissions, and better and more public housing.”

She felt emboldened by Chloe Swarbrick’s win in Auckland Central at the last election, but acknowledged the Wellington seat was considered a Labour stronghold.

“It will be harder for us in Rongotai, but one thing we have going for us is the Green candidate was already coming in second at the last election, even without a career as an MP.”

Eagle, who last year came third in Wellington’s mayoral race, is retiring from Parliament at this year’s election. He was the Rongotai MP for two terms, starting in 2017.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Current Rongotai MP Paul Eagle – whose electorate office in the Newtown shops is pictured here, shut – is retiring at the upcoming election. (File photo)

Before Eagle, Rongotai was held by Labour MP Annette King for almost 20 years, starting in 1996.

Former city councillor Fleur Fitzsimons​ is rumoured to be considering a run for the electorate on the Labour ticket.

Genter, who lives in Berhampore, was selected by the local branch of the Green Party in a meeting on Wednesday night – the electorate covers the Eastern and Southern suburbs of Wellington, including Island Bay, Newtown, Miramar, and Hataitai. It also includes the Chatham Islands.

In announcing her run, Genter said she was “stoked” to be officially selected.

“My whānau and I love living in this community. It’s got so much going for it. It could be even better.”

She is the first Green candidate to be selected for an electorate for the 2023 general election.

Genter has been outspoken in her support for sustainable transport in the southern suburbs – she twice cycled to hospital while in labour and wrote an open letter in support of the Newtown cycleway.

She was accused of stalling Let’s Get Wellington Moving through a letter written in her role as Associate Minister of Transport back in 2019. In May last year she said she still stood by everything in the letter.