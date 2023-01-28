NZ likely to fill refugee quota for first time ever

The Immigration Minister is leaving the door open to a future increase of New Zealand’s refugee quota, which, despite having never been met at its current level, has received criticism for being too low.

Speaking to Stuff in December as he marked six months into the immigration portfolio, Michael Wood expects the current quota of 1500 to be achieved for the first time ever.

His time in the role has seen New Zealand’s immigration services come under fire, after people arrived in Christchurch as refugees last year to housing with no food, basic amenities and inadequate bedding in winter, while community leaders raised concern it was not an isolated incident.

READ MORE:

* First refugees arrive in New Zealand as part of years-long offer to Australia

* Resettlement of Nauru refugees too slow, Amnesty International says

* Refugee arrivals: What the almost decade-long offer means and why it matters



Quota

The 2022/23 year is the first New Zealand intends to meet the 1500-person quota, which was intended to kick in from 2020.

“I'm confident that this year, which is the first full year we are really programmed and geared up to support the 1500, that we will get there,” Wood said.

New Zealand is on track to achieve it, with figures from Immigration New Zealand showing 745 people have been resettled under the refugee quota for the year from July 1.

The UN Refugee Agency estimates 103 million people have been forcibly displaced as of mid-2022, while 32.5m of those are recognised as refugees under UNHCR’s mandate.

On the potential to increase the 1500 quota, Wood said that, “whenever you look at the number, you need to make sure that you've got the adequate resource to support settlement when people get here as well”.

“Our refugee intake per head of population is not at the higher end, it's towards the lower end.

“It is something that in the future could be considered. But, our focus for now will be settling in 1500.”

Joe Allison/Getty Images Advocate Sonny Bill Williams in 2021 stood in front 150 chairs, calling for Australia to accept the offer from New Zealand to take 150 refugees a year from offshore detention centres.

New Zealand’s 150-refugee offer to Australia

The first refugees to come to New Zealand after spending years in offshore Australian detention camps arrived in November, as part of an offer that was on the table for almost a decade.

“Clearly it's been a very difficult and contentious issue in Australia,” Wood said. “We were really thrilled that Australia was willing to take up that offer, and we continue to work with them on now putting it into practice.”

“It is a slow process and it's one that we have to very carefully work through.”

The offer was accepted last March, with only six people having arrived from Nauru as of January 17. A hundred people have had cases submitted.

Amnesty International understood four people were due to arrive in Aotearoa last week, urging New Zealand to fast-track resettlement.

Wood said the process was slow as people needed to go through the UN refugee agency, it was also a voluntary system “whereby the people themselves make their active and conscious decision that they want to settle in New Zealand, and there are a number of things that take some time to work through”.

“The fact that many of these people have been highly traumatised. They've been detained for many, many years.

“They’re potentially quite distrusting of authorities. And there are also situations whereby there have been alternative pathways, particularly to the United States and Canada, that some people might already be on.”

The role

Since taking on the immigration portfolio mid-2022, Wood has found the job “immensely interesting and rewarding, challenging at times”.

“You're directly making decisions that affect people's lives in a very, very real way, people's ability to work or settle into New Zealand or not.

“The second thing that has really stuck out to me in the role is that immigration really does play a very critical role at the heart of our economy and our society.”