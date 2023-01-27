Grant Robertson not contesting Wellington Central at election

Grant Robertson is the minister of finance and MP for Wellington.

Former deputy prime minister Grant Robertson says he won’t stand for re-election as the MP for Wellington Central.

Instead, Robertson said he would stand as a list only candidate at the 2023 election.

Robertson has been finance minister since 2017, and served as deputy prime minister under Jacinda Ardern from 2020 to earlier this week.

Robertson first entered Parliament in 2008, as the MP for Wellington Central – a seat he’s held ever since.

At the 2020 election, the Wellington electorate saw heavy hitters from the major parties go head-to-head, although it was clear Robertson would keep the seat. He was up against National’s Nicola Willis, who said she would stand in the electorate of Ōhāriu in 2023, and Greens’ co-leader James Shaw.

Given Wellington elected a Green mayor in Tory Whanau​ at the 2022 local government elections, Shaw’s chances at winning the Wellington seat could increase thanks to Robertson’s move to the Labour list.

James Shaw stood in the Wellington electorate against Grant Robertson at the last election.

In a statement, Shaw said he would be nominating himself to stand for the Green Party in Wellington again. The party’s Wellington branch was expected to make campaign decisions in the coming weeks.

Shaw said he had huge respect for Robertson’s work, balancing being an electorate MP and finance minister.

“I will miss him on the campaign trail. It has been a privilege to campaign alongside him four times and to consider him a friend,” he said.

Robertson said, if re-elected later this year, he would want to focus almost exclusively on his responsibilities as minister of finance.

“As I contemplated this year’s election I thought about two previous ministers of finance. Sir Michael Cullen was a list MP while minister of finance and Sir Bill English became a list MP after six years as minister of finance,” Robertson said in a statement.

“There is a reason for that. Being minister of finance is a huge job, and does often draw you away from electorate responsibilities.”

Former Prime Minister Ardern and Former Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson leave Parliament to tender their resignations at Government House.

Being an electorate MP also makes it more difficult for a politician to resign.

When an electorate MP resigns outside a general election window, then a by-election is required. Those by-elections cost both the taxpayer and the political parties.

During her resignation speech, Ardern said she would leave Parliament in April – within the general election window, meaning she does not trigger a by-election.