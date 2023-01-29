Decision 2023: A man at ease with being called Chippy, vs a man who makes people call him Christopher

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins discusses his approach to being Prime Minister with Stuff Political Editor Luke Malpass.

Andrea Vance is a senior journalist at Stuff.

OPINION: Today FM’s Tova O’Brien memorably characterised Labour’s thunderclap start to election year as “really great make-up sex after a horrid argument”.

The question is: Can Chris Hipkins keep it up?

So far 2023 has definite 2017 vibes. A chaotic, exhausting campaign where no-one could predict what happened next, never mind the outcome. On both counts, we can blame Jacinda Ardern.

In both years, we were coasting along to out-with-the-old and in-with-the-Blue. Then Labour flipped leaders and made a spirited sprint to polling day.

Hipkins gets the statutory honeymoon, as set down in the official playbook of New Zealand leadership change.

If he can stretch it out as long as Jacinda Ardern’s romance with the media, his job will be a lot easier.

He’s been well received. Even Opposition leader Christopher Luxon helped ease him into the job by being more mediocre than usual.

The optics were not in National’s favour: The boy from the Hutt and the Westie girl have much more ordinary-man appeal than Christopher from Remuera and Nicola of Karori.

Stuff Chris vs Christopher.

This is a prime minister who is at ease with being called Chippy, versus a man who makes people call him Christopher.

A good backstory does not a winner make, of course. But somehow Luxon – whose one job this week was to stay on message – managed to drive down a co-governance cul-de-sac at Rātana, and then spend the rest of the week doing bunny-hop U-turns to get out of it.

I mean, how? If National wants voters to see Labour as elitist, out of touch and addicted to identity politics, then how did Luxon possibly end up re-litigating Māori seats? More distracting patter, than issues that matter.

And how did he manage to piss off women, AGAIN? The correct answer was YES, Christopher. Female politicians patently face more abuse than men.

It’s really quite an accomplishment to mansplain an entire demographic. In the backlash, I half expected him to follow it up with a puzzled: “What? Are you in a mood?”

So we’ll score last week to Hipkins. But, that wasn’t the week that counts – we’ll get the real measure of his leadership in the days to come, as Auckland recovers from disastrous flooding.

The city has been badly let down: by a calamitous lack of under-investment in critical infrastructure, a mayor who lacks all the right qualities for leadership. Local emergency management, and critical transport agencies were caught napping.

In their favour, Labour are now well-practised at handling natural disasters.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Jacinda Ardern upended election campaigns in 2017 and 2020.

There isn’t really an alternative but get it right. This Government is already on thin ice with Aucklanders. There is no coming back from mishandling the emergency response.

And let's not get carried away by a promising start. Hipkins is just a fresh coat of paint. The same weaknesses remain – competence and delivery.

Once the stormwaters drop, he needs to make ruthless, swift decisions.

Shuffling the chairs around the Cabinet table, and dumping a couple of policies, won’t be enough to convince a grumpy electorate Labour has really changed.

The policy stocktake just got a lot more complicated. Culling the Radio NZ-TVNZ merger is an easy call. But with neglected infrastructure in our largest city catastrophically overwhelmed, the case for Three Waters just got a lot stronger.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Rural New Zealand is watching Labour’s reset with a sceptical, raised eyebrow.

Then there is climate change. We know dangerous storms will become frequent and potent as the earth warms.

Soothing northern discomfort is one thing, but rural New Zealand is watching this reset with a sceptical eyebrow cocked.

Climate change policies – many of which are unappealing to swaths of the electorate – are not such a simple sacrifice for the Government.

He Waka Eke Noa, the industry-led agreement which will see farmers pay for emissions from 2025, is yet to be approved by Cabinet.

Unpopular with farmers, it could smoothly fall victim to the policy slowdown without the Government having to be explicit (there is still legislation to be drafted and the select committee process, a tall order before Parliament rises).

But what about adaption and implementation? Public transport and alternative energy generation schemes are expensive, and it's a bit like fixing your roof – entirely necessary but not something you’re pumped about spending money on.

With the Government balance sheet under pressure, it would be tempting to delay the bill and free up some money for election year sweeteners.

The disillusioned can only seek refuge in the Greens, so no net loss for the Left bloc. But just how much of a populist is he prepared to be to win?

It is with decisions like these – not introductory speeches nor reshuffles – that Hipkins’ leadership will truly be tested and his vulnerabilities exposed.

If he gets it wrong, it could be a really short love affair.

