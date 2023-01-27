The week that was: Jacinda Ardern steps down, Chris Hipkins steps up
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has left the building. It’s been a big week at Parliament, with the sudden departure of Ardern and rise of Labour MP Chris Hipkins to the country’s top job.
Stuff’s photographers Robert Kitchin, Bruce Mackay and Warwick Smith were there to witness it all unfold, from the day Ardern resigned, through the party machinations that appointed Hipkins at the weekend, to the new political normal at the week’s end.
The week began in earnest at Rātana on Tuesday, where Ardern – due to hand over the reins the next day – tried to let Hipkins take the limelight.
That was not going to happen on her final day as prime minister, of course, with Rātana morehu, or followers, insisting she speak on the paepae.
There were moments of emotion at Rātana.
The next day there was a feeling of jubilation. As Ardern left the Beehive for her car, she down a line of cheering Labour MPs, hugging as she went.
Later that morning, at Government House, Hipkins was sworn in, and within hours was briefing the press after his first Cabinet meeting.
There was an immediate change of pace for both the political leader. Hipkins was then in Auckland on Thursday, meeting with business leaders in a show of the Government’s concern for the difficult economic conditions.
Ardern, on the other hand, was out enjoying her day without the demands of the prime ministership, spending time at a cafe near Parliament with her former chief of staff.
It had only been a week since she shocked the country by announcing her resignation.