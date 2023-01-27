The week that was: Jacinda Ardern steps down, Chris Hipkins steps up

Jacinda Ardern leaves the Beehive for the last time as prime minister on Wednesday, headed to Government House to tender her resignation to Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has left the building. It’s been a big week at Parliament, with the sudden departure of Ardern and rise of Labour MP Chris Hipkins to the country’s top job.

Stuff’s photographers Robert Kitchin, Bruce Mackay and Warwick Smith were there to witness it all unfold, from the day Ardern resigned, through the party machinations that appointed Hipkins at the weekend, to the new political normal at the week’s end.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern walks toward a Labour caucus meeting with the sole nominee to replace her, Chris Hipkins, on Sunday, January 22, 2023.

The week began in earnest at Rātana on Tuesday, where Ardern – due to hand over the reins the next day – tried to let Hipkins take the limelight.

That was not going to happen on her final day as prime minister, of course, with Rātana morehu, or followers, insisting she speak on the paepae.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern with incoming Prime Minister Chris Hipkins at Rātana celebrations on Tuesday.

There were moments of emotion at Rātana.

The next day there was a feeling of jubilation. As Ardern left the Beehive for her car, she down a line of cheering Labour MPs, hugging as she went.

BRUCE MACKAY/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern departing from Parliament for the last time as prime minister.

Later that morning, at Government House, Hipkins was sworn in, and within hours was briefing the press after his first Cabinet meeting.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins being sworn in at Government House with Deputy Prime Minister Carmel Sepuloni.

There was an immediate change of pace for both the political leader. Hipkins was then in Auckland on Thursday, meeting with business leaders in a show of the Government’s concern for the difficult economic conditions.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Mt Albert MP Jacinda Ardern walks with her former chief of staff Raj Nahna near Parliament on Thursday.

Ardern, on the other hand, was out enjoying her day without the demands of the prime ministership, spending time at a cafe near Parliament with her former chief of staff.

It had only been a week since she shocked the country by announcing her resignation.