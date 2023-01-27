ACT Party president Tim Jago resigns, acting president appointed

ACT Party leader David Seymour in the party’s mobile office. The party’s president, Tim Jago, stood down on Friday.

ACT Party president Tim Jago has resigned and been replaced by an acting president.

Jago had served as the head of the ACT Party’s board, which runs the party’s affairs outside Parliament, for almost four years. He decided to resign from the party’s board “due to other commitments”, an email to party members seen by Stuff read.

“We thank Tim for his nearly four years of service as party president,” said party secretary Danae Smith, in the email.

ACT Party board member Henry Lynch was appointed acting president of the party. He had been the party’s vice-president since July 2022.

The party’s board made the decision to appoint Lynch without consulting members to “ensure continuity” in an election, in advance of the party’s annual meeting in June.

“Henry is a past CEO of several companies and is a governance professional who sits on several boards and is a chartered member of Institute of Directors and a fellow of Governance New Zealand,” Smith said.

”We welcome Henry to his role, in what will be an exciting year for the ACT Party.”

A vote would be held for a new permanent party president at the upcoming annual meeting.