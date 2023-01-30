Poll: Chris Hipkins delivers boost for Labour

Labour is back in the game, with its new leader ushering in a jump in the polls.

The latest 1News Kantar Public Poll has seen Labour shoot up just ahead of National, while Chris Hipkins at the helm has provided a jump up to 23% as preferred prime minister for the newbie PM, scraping in just 1 percentage point ahead of Opposition leader Christopher Luxon.

While Labour has just come in ahead, National and ACT together are still ahead of Labour and the Greens.

Released the same day, the Newshub Reid Research Poll painted a very similar picture - Labour on 38%, National on 36.6%, ACT on 10.7% and the Green Party on 8.1%.

It has been less than two weeks since Jacinda Ardern surprised everyone, except a chosen few, with her intention to resign as prime minister. Two-days-later, Hipkins was the sole nominee to replace Ardern and become prime minister.

1News Kantar Public Poll

It’s been a year since Labour last pulled more support than National in a 1News poll. Monday’s poll saw Labour jump 5 percentage points with its new leader, up to 38% compared to the last 1News poll.

Meanwhile, National took a slight dip of 1 percentage point down to 37%, setting up election year as a drag race between National and Labour and their support parties.

The latest results as parliamentary seats would see National (47) and ACT (13) with 60 seats together, with 61 needed to form a government. Labour (49) and the Greens (9) would only come through with 58, with Te Pāti Māori’s 2 seats still only bringing the side to 60.

ACT is down by 1 percentage point to 10%, while Labour may have taken a chunk from the Green Party as it fell by 2 percentage points down to 7%.

Hipkins may have also chewed into New Zealand First, which fell 2 percentage points down to 2%.

In the preferred PM results, Hipkins soared up to 23%, ahead of Luxon at 22%.

Jacinda Ardern fell down by 24 percentage points to 5%, while ACT leader David Seymour was steady on 6%.

For approval rating, which is approval minus disapproval of the way he is handling is job as prime minister, Hipkins came in with +36. There was 46% of people who approved, 10% who disapproved, while a hefty 45% either did not know or refused to answer.

Meanwhile, Luxon’s approval rating dropped from +15 to +9, with 43% people approving of the way he handled his job as National Party leader, 34% disapproving and 23% did not know or refused.

Pollsters were in the field from January 25 up until Sunday night, January 29. The margin of error is 3.1%, with 1008 people polled.

Hipkins in the last December 1News Kantar Public Poll came in with a tiny 0.2% support as preferred PM, while the December poll saw National and ACT’s support pull enough to comfortably form a government, while Labour came in with 33%.

Newshub Reid Research Poll

The Newshub Reid Research Poll saw Labour on 38%, National on 36.6%, ACT on 10.7% and the Green Party on 8.1%.

New Zealand First was on 2.2%, Te Pāti Māori had 1.8% and TOP was on 1.5%.

Translated to seats, National (46) and ACT (14) had 60, while Labour (48) and the Green Party (10) had 58 – with a potential 2 from Te Pāti Māori.

For preferred PM, Hipkins was on 19.6% and Luxon was on 18.8% (down on 2.7 percentage points).

Those polled were also asked if they trusted the leaders.

52.9% said they trusted Chris Hipkins, while 26.9% did not trust him. For Luxon, 36.9% trusted him, and 43.8% did not.

Newshub last polled at the beginning of November, which had Labour on 32.3% and National on 40.7%.