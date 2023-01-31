Prime Minister Chris Hipkins reveals his new Cabinet

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins announces some big changes in his new Cabinet.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has unveiled a shake-up to his Cabinet, refreshing the front bench after promising a back-to-basics focus following his sudden promotion to the country’s top job last week.

Kieran McAnulty has been moved into Cabinet, picking up the full local government portfolio from Nanaia Mahuta. He will also be the deputy leader of the House.

Ginny Andersen, MP for Hutt South, and Mana MP Barbara Edmonds – a former ministerial advisor for Stuart Nash​ – have also been moved to Cabinet.

“The new Cabinet will be focused on core bread and butter issues like the cost of living, education, health, housing and keeping communities and businesses safe,” Hipkins said. “I believe it presents a significantly refreshed lineup.”

Infectious disease physician Dr Ayesha Verrall has been elevated to health minister from an associate role, taking the portfolio off Andrew Little who dropped down the rankings from seven to 13.

Verrall has also been moved to the front bench, promoted from number 19 to eight, while her Covid-19 portfolio is now part of the health portfolio.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has signalled a back-to-basics agenda.

Michael Wood has moved up to seven in the Cabinet ranking from 16, and becomes the newly-created minister for Auckland, and associate finance minister.

There was still a lot of work to get Auckland, now battered by devastating rain, “back on its feet” after the past couple of years, Hipkins said.

Hipkins has confidence Wood, who also retains the significant immigration and transport portfolios, would be able to focus on the new Auckland portfolio.

“When Auckland succeeds the country succeeds, and I know the last few years have been tough for the city of sails.”

Michael Wood moves into the newly-created role of minister for Auckland.

Jan Tinetti will be the education minister, promoted from an associate role and moving to number six in the Cabinet from number 14. She will also take on responsibility for child poverty reduction.

“As a former school principal and education expert, the new education minister is uniquely placed to address the post-Covid challenges our education system has faced and get our kids back in the classroom and learning,” Hipkins said.

Willie Jackson also moves up the list and on to the front bench, from number 14 to nine, and gains a focus on Māori employment. He retains his broadcasting and media portfolio.

Stuart Nash picks up the police portfolio, and moves one step up the list to 12.

Peeni Henare, who has lost defence and has dropped down the rankings from 13 to 15, picks up ACC from Carmel Sepuloni and tourism from Nash. He keeps his associate health minister role.

Nanaia Mahuta is demoted from number 9 – and the front bench – to number 16.

Grant Robertson will remain minister of finance but was two points down the list.

Ginny Andersen will become the minister for the digital economy and communications, minister for small business, minister for seniors, associate minister of immigration and associate minister for Treaty of Waitangi negotiations.

Barbara Edmonds will become the minister of internal affairs, minister for Pacific Peoples, associate health minister for Pacific Peoples and associate minister of housing.

There are four new ministers outside of Cabinet: Duncan Webb, Willow-Jean Prime, Rino Tirikatene, and Dr Deborah Russell.

Jo Luxton will become a parliamentary undersecreatry to the minister of agriculture and minister of education.

“In the reshuffle I have balanced the need for stability with renewal,” Hipkins said. “New Zealanders want to see the Government getting on with the job, but I also want to demonstrate the depth of our talent and bring some new energy and focus to the task ahead.”

Hipkins has promised to run a ruler over the Government’s priorities, in a move which could see it amend or drop unpopular and polarising pieces of legislation, such as the proposed Income Insurance Scheme and Auckland light rail, elements of the Three Waters reforms, and the RNZ-TVNZ merger.