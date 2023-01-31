The minister for Auckland: Michael Wood's surprise new role

Chris Hipkins has appointed Michael Wood as Minister for Auckland. Wood will also continue as transport minister.

Michael Wood has gained a major promotion in Chris Hipkins’ Cabinet, rocketing up the rankings and being named the minister for Auckland.

The minister for Auckland is a new role in this Government, but not unheard of. Former Labour MP Judith Tizard​ served as a minister overseeing Auckland from 1999 to 2007.

Wood was the minister of transport and immigration under Ardern’s Government. He kept both portfolios during a reshuffle announced by Prime Minister Chris Hipkins on Tuesday.

He also moved from 15th to 7th on the Cabinet rankings.

Hipkins indicated the new ministerial role would have a general focus and said Wood would sit high in Cabinet to advocate for Auckland across a range of issues.

“When Auckland succeeds, the country succeeds. I know that the last few years have been particularly tough for the City of Sails,” Hipkins said.

He said the impacts of Covid-19 and pandemic restrictions had hit the country’s biggest city and those impacts were still being felt.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Michael Wood has become the minister for Auckland.

The recent flooding only solidified his view that there should be a minister for Auckland, Hipkins said.

“My engagements with the business community last week indicated that actually some clarity and focus in coordination of our efforts in Auckland would be quite useful,” he said.

“And of course, you know, the floods occurred right at the time when reshuffle was right at the front of my mind.”

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown congratulated Wood on his new role.

“Michael and I agree on most things, and we also know and respect our differences, which we'll resolve over the next couple of months. The prime minister has made an excellent choice,” he said.

Last week, during his first outing as prime minister, Hipkins met with Auckland Business Chamber boss Simon Bridges and more than a dozen chief executives from across Auckland.

The meeting appeared to go well, with Bridges saying the new prime minister “hasn’t put a foot wrong”.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has reshuffled Cabinet, significantly promoting Michael Wood.

During the National Party reshuffle earlier this month, Christopher Luxon also created a role of spokesperson for Auckland. Simeon Brown, who’s also the party’s transport spokesperson, picked up that role.

From late 1999 to 2002, Tizard was the “minister assisting the prime minister on Auckland issues”. Between late 2002 to 2007, she was the minister for Auckland issues.

Tizard said her role as minister for Auckland issues was mostly focused on co-ordination.

She reported monthly to Cabinet and the pre-supercity forum of Auckland mayors, she said.