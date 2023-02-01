Fuel excise tax cut and half-price public transport extended, Hipkins confirms

PM Chris Hipkins gives a cost of living announcement during his stand up in Auckland.

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has confirmed the Government will extend its 25 cent petrol tax cut and half-price public transport until June 30, when the next Budget kicks in.

Hipkins, speaking in Auckland on Wednesday, said decision to carry the policy beyond its previously extended deadline of March 31 would “take the edges off” a cost of living crisis. Stuff first reported Hipkins’ plans to do so earlier in the day.

"It's important we keep providing support to families and businesses who need it,” Hipkins said.

He said fuel was “a major cost for nearly everybody” and the Government knew it could quickly act to keep prices down.

The move was a U-turn on an announcement in December in which Finance Minister Grant Robertson said continuing the subsidy wasn't affordable.

On Wednesday, Robertson said the Government now had a new prime minister focused on cost of living issues, spurring him to propose the extension, and money had been found in an October budgetary process, called the baseline update, to spend on this.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, Transport Minister Michael Wood and Finance Minister Grant Robertson speak in Auckland, as the Government announces an extension to its fuel tax cut and half-price public transport.

The 25 cent cut to the petrol excise duty, a cut to road user changes for diesel, and a half-price subsidy on public transport would cost an estimated $718 million.

“We found sufficient funding to be able to fund this extension. Now this extension takes us through till the end of June, won't escape anybody, that's when the new budget period starts,” Robertson said.

“We will take a look through the budget process at what is the best way to be able to support New Zealanders with the cost of living.”

Green Party co-leader James Shaw, the minister for climate change, said his party did not support a poorly-targetted “fossil fuel subsidy”.

Climate Change Minister James Shaw said the Green Party did not support a “fossil fuel subsidy”.

“Auckland has just experienced first-hand the devastating impacts of climate change. It just doesn’t make sense to be extending subsidies for fossil fuels,

“The impact of inflation is not felt equally. It is people living on the lowest incomes who are hit the hardest. And yet, it is the top earners who benefit most from petrol subsidies.

ACT Party leader David Seymour said the Government’s spending “without a plan” to limit spending was “a recipe for inflation”.

"If Hipkins wants the political sugar hit of giving away money with one hand, where is he going to make savings? Deficit spending in an inflationary environment is irresponsible, hardly the leadership needed in a cost of living crisis.”